LAS CRUCES — Las Cruces Public Schools Superintendent Karen Trujillo died Thursday evening after being struck by a vehicle while walking her dogs, her family confirmed.
She had served as New Mexico public education secretary for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in 2019 but was fired just six months into the job.
Las Cruces police responded at around 5:30 p.m. to a report of a vehicle crash on Edgewood Avenue. According to police, a Nissan Quest minivan traveling west struck a woman, who was transported to MountainView Regional Medical Center and soon pronounced dead.
The driver of the minivan was reportedly cooperating with police, who had not identified the victim Thursday night.
Rumors soon spread online that the victim was Trujillo, and sources acquainted with the family and neighborhood confirmed to the Las Cruces Sun-News that Trujillo died in the accident.
In recent years, Trujillo had navigated an array of surprising twists and turns.
She was a classroom teacher, a principal and an administrator at New Mexico State University. In 2018, she was elected to the Doña Ana County Board of Commissioners, running as a Democrat. Shortly after taking office, the board elected her to be chairwoman.
She only served 27 days in office before the newly elected Lujan Grisham tapped her to head the state Public Education Department, and she was unanimously confirmed by the state Senate. When Trujillo was fired six months later in July 2019, Lujan Grisham said the firing came after some of her “expectations were not met.”
"I felt like I did everything I could to turn the table about changing the conversation of what education and educators are in our state and how much they deserve to be valued and the leadership team at the [Public Education Department] will continue to do that," she told the Las Cruces Sun-News at the time.
Trujillo had served as superintendent of the Las Cruces Public Schools since September 2019, initially on an interim basis after the resignation of former Superintendent Greg Ewing. The board of education named her superintendent in February 2020.
Trujillo was welcomed as a steady and compassionate leader at the end of a turbulent year for the school district, in which gains in student achievement had been upstaged by controversies including complaints about her predecessor's leadership as well as the closure and long-term relocation of Columbia Elementary School over persistent mold.
In her year as superintendent, Trujillo also led the district after a cyberattack crippled digital systems and then through the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced schools to move to remote learning on short notice.
Soon after moving back to Las Cruces in 2019, and after Ewing's departure, the school board tapped Trujillo, well known in the community, to right the ship. When the board approved a two-year contract for her as superintendent, board member Terrie Dallman remarked that Trujillo had brought "calm to the district" at an uncertain time.
New Mexico State University Chancellor Dan Arvizu was among the first to pay tribute to Trujillo. He held her up as an NMSU alumna who "served our university for many years as a teacher, administrator and researcher."
Trujillo left the university at the beginning of 2019 as an interim associate dean for research at NMSU's College of Education and research director for the college’s Alliance for the Advancement of Teaching and Learning.
Las Cruces City Councilor Gabriel Vasquez, writing on Twitter, called Trujillo's passing "a tragic loss for our community, our students, and the state of New Mexico."
"We have lost one of the most dedicated public servants in this community and to many of us a dear friend," state Rep. Doreen Gallegos, D-Las Cruces, said in a statement. "Karen Trujillo exemplified the best characteristics of a public servant who loved being a public school educator and felt deeply about the value of a public education system. Her knowledge and leadership will be sorely missed. I extend my condolences to her family and will pray that love and faith will guide them through this terrible time."
And Las Cruces High School football coach Mark Lopez tweeted: "Our leader gone way too soon. She fought for our kids at so many levels... Even when others wouldn't."
The New Mexican contributed to this story.
