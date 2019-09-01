Former New Mexico chief justice helped reform bail system

Former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Daniels didn’t like to tell people he was a judge.
Instead, he would tell his race car driving and bar-band musician friends, “I work in government.”
Celebrated for his efforts to reform New Mexico’s bail process, Daniels died Sunday at his home in Albuquerque surrounded by family members, the Administrative Office of the Courts announced.
His wife, Randi McGinn, said Daniels died of Lou Gehrig’s disease less than two months after being diagnosed.
He was 76.
“He went out the way he lived — at full throttle,” McGinn said Sunday. “And when he ran out of gas, he went out smiling.”
Daniels’ long career — including writing some 100 decisions while serving on the Supreme Court — drew praise from colleagues and state officials, many of whom eulogized his work and presence in the legal profession.
“Our state has lost a titan of the law,” sitting Chief Justice Judith Nakamura said in a statement. “His brilliant legal mind and sharp wit made him an eloquent and compelling presence in the courtroom.”
Then-Gov. Bill Richardson appointed Daniels to the Supreme Court in 2007. He served as a chief justice from 2010-12 and again from 2016-17. The position of chief justice rotates among the five members of the court.
Daniels retired from the bench in 2018.
Just last week, the National Association of Pretrial Services Agencies recognized Daniels for being “a driving force behind changes to promote pretrial justice and public safety through evidence-based practices in New Mexico’s courts.”
Daniels in 2014 authored an opinion that setting a defendant’s bail based solely on the charged offense violated the Constitution and rules of criminal procedure. Later, while he was chief justice, the court recommended a constitutional amendment to move New Mexico away from the monetary bond system. Voters approved the amendment in 2016.
As a result, judges have the authority to keep a defendant in jail without the option of posting bond if prosecutors can present evidence the suspect poses a threat and no conditions of release would be sufficient to protect the community. The law also allows some defendants to file a court motion requesting release without bail and gives judges the right to consider that if they are low-risk defendants.
His work to push the bail reform bill through drew criticism from the bail-bond industry and politicians who saw it as a change that would allow some violent offenders to be released before trial.
And after Daniels lobbied the 2016 Legislature for the bill while he was a sitting justice, Sen. Bill Sharer, R-Farmington, called on Daniels to resign from the court. Sharer said Daniels should not have advocated for legislation while serving on the state’s highest court.
Daniels’ agile legal mind and welcoming demeanor drew praise from many who worked with him or experienced his impact on the court.
“He was a wonderful colleague who brought his own ideas, who helped you with your ideas, and who helped make that final product of the court everything it should be,” said retired Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Bosson.
“He loved the sense of justice that underlined the law — that there is right and there is wrong. The state was better for his appointment and the court was better for it, too.”
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham also lauded Daniels in a prepared statement, calling him “an honest and committed jurist, a man of stellar wit and devotion to fairness and equity.
“As chief justice, he led New Mexico’s highest court with clarity and conviction, leaving a legacy rivaled by few,” she said. “Not only was he professionally talented, he was incredibly kind, with a warm personality that drew so many people to him, including myself.”
Daniels was born in Arkansas in 1943 to a family of sharecroppers. The family moved to Albuquerque six years later. He often said he was inspired to pursue a law career while he was serving on a desolate, ice-bound U.S. Air Force base north of the Arctic Circle, where he read a biography of famed trial attorney Clarence Darrow.
He received his law degree from the University of New Mexico in 1969 and a masters of law from Georgetown Law School two years later.
He spent close to 40 years working on criminal and civil cases. He also taught at the University of New Mexico School of Law.
Outside his profession, Daniels was a strong presence on the musical stage and racetrack. He played bass guitar in a number of bands, including Dave Ain’t Here, Lawyers, Guns and Money and most recently with the blues-rock group The Incredible Woodpeckers. McGinn said he played his last gig with the Woodpeckers about a month ago in Corrales.
Daniels enjoyed racing vintage cars. These included a commemorative edition of a 1953 Corvette that, he wrote in a blog, his wife offered to bury him in.
“But I could not do that to the car,” he wrote.
McGinn, herself a noted attorney, said her husband began racing at age 50 and last drove in a practice race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway three weeks ago. When he realized he could not get out of the car by himself because of his illness, he had to let another driver take the wheel for the actual race.
“It is hard for a strong professional woman to find somebody who revels in her success as much as he revels in his own,” she said. “My husband was my biggest cheerleader, and I felt the same about him. If he was not the most interesting man in the world, he was the most interesting man in New Mexico.
“It wasn’t the trappings of his job that attracted him to it, but the ability to make sure justice was done and the law was enforced. The law, the Constitution, meant everything to him.”
Besides his wife, Daniels is survived by five children and eight grandchildren. McGinn said the family is working on plans for a memorial service.