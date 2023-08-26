Former state Attorney General Paul Bardacke has been appointed to the board of advisers to the University of California, Berkeley Institute for Parks, People and Biodiversity.
Bardacke was the state's attorney general from 1983-86. He received his law degree from UC Berkeley and served on the National Park Service Advisory Board in the Obama administration. He is a founder of Bardacke Allison LLP and is partner emeritus of the Santa Fe-based firm.
While a member of the NPS advisory board, Bardacke said, he worked with then-Park Service Director Jon Jarvis, now chairman of the institute's board.
The institute was established in 2017 and works to bring top science practices to the management of parks and public lands that face challenges from climate change, wildfire and overcrowding, among other issues.
Bardacke, 78, said the institute's desire to deal with climate change attracted him to apply.
"What kind of world are we going to leave our children and grandchildren?" he said last week. "The world needs nature, and nature means clean rivers, clean water, trees — temperatures where we can have biodiversity and have different animals who can survive the heat. It's not realistic to deny what science and our experience says is undeniable."
Recently retired from practicing law, Bardacke, who lives in Santa Fe, will serve a three-year term with options for renewal, and also will assist in program focus and fundraising.
"I feel it's a great honor and particularly good, because it's my alma mater," said Bardacke. "It has a long history of being out front of the issues that face the world. There's no more important issue in the world than climate change. All we have to do is look at the dried-up Rio Grande and the limited water of the Colorado River.
"I'm hoping we can bring science to halt climate change and use science to improve nature for all people."