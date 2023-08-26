Ex-AG criticized for quitting Interior Department advisory board

Paul Bardacke

Former state Attorney General Paul Bardacke has been appointed to the board of advisers to the University of California, Berkeley Institute for Parks, People and Biodiversity.

Bardacke was the state's attorney general from 1983-86. He received his law degree from UC Berkeley and served on the National Park Service Advisory Board in the Obama administration. He is a founder of Bardacke Allison LLP and is partner emeritus of the Santa Fe-based firm.

While a member of the NPS advisory board, Bardacke said, he worked with then-Park Service Director Jon Jarvis, now chairman of the institute's board.

Recommended for you