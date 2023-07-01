More than 50 years after Jimmy Salazar started pasting waxed strips of typeset paper to create the pages of The Santa Fe New Mexican, colleagues fondly remember the kindness he generously gave to the tenderfoots of the newspaper business.

Salazar, 90, died June 15. His funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday at St. Anne Catholic Church in Santa Fe.

“Jimmy had been there for a while when I started in January of 1973,” said Ernie Casados, who worked under Salazar’s tutelage for 10 years. “He was a pleasure to work with. He took me under his wing. He taught me so much. I was 19 and fresh out of high school. He was a great person to work with.”

