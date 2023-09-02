Reader View: Reduce money in politics for good of state

Billie Blair

The New Mexican

Former New Mexican editor and associate publisher Billie Blair has been named a lifetime achievement recipient of the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government’s Dixon Awards, which honor people and organizations who have worked to make government more transparent.

Blair, who headed the newspaper from 1990-2001 and served in a variety of roles at The Taos News, including publisher, has been a longtime supporter of FOG, and wrote editorials and headed news coverage on strengthening the state’s Inspection of Public Records Act and its Open Meetings Act. In the early 1990s, The New Mexican, FOG, the state Attorney General’s Office and other groups helped win passage of three bills to strengthen public records laws.

