Former New Mexican editor and associate publisher Billie Blair has been named a lifetime achievement recipient of the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government’s Dixon Awards, which honor people and organizations who have worked to make government more transparent.
Blair, who headed the newspaper from 1990-2001 and served in a variety of roles at TheTaos News, including publisher, has been a longtime supporter of FOG, and wrote editorials and headed news coverage on strengthening the state’s Inspection of Public Records Act and its Open Meetings Act. In the early 1990s, The New Mexican, FOG, the state Attorney General’s Office and other groups helped win passage of three bills to strengthen public records laws.
Blair, who lives in Santa Fe, spent many years as a volunteer on the FOG board, helping raise money for the organization.
Also named as a lifetime achievement award winner is Susan Boe, a former FOG executive director, board president and attorney. As director of the organization, she helped improve the website of the Secretary of State’s Office in an effort to make information more accessible to the public. She also was a key player in an effort to open closed-door legislative committee hearings.
The 2023 Dixon Awards honorees include include:
Media
D’Val Westphal, former editorial page editor at the Albuquerque Journal who helped educate the public about the importance of open government. Westphal helped steer the public’s attention to transparency in government and pressed officials for more openness on key issues involving children and education.
Law
Attorney Matthew Beck helped rewrite the Children’s Code Confidentiality Clause to ensure the highest level of public disclosure allowable under federal law and CAPTA. Working with legislators on both sides of the aisle, he helped draft a bill that was endorsed both by the Children, Youth and Families Department and by advocates. He continues to advocate for legislative change to ensure transparency and accountability for public disclosure relating to child abuse fatalities and near fatalities in child welfare.
Politics
State Sen. Nancy Rodriguez, D-Santa Fe, championed a bill requiring publication of expenditures, and the Legislative Council Service now is required to publish on the legislative website a searchable list of each appropriation contained in a supplemental general appropriation act that passes the Legislature. The list includes the name of each legislator who allocates a portion of each appropriation and the amount. The list, including vetoes, is published 30 days after the adjournment of the legislative session. For decades, legislators appropriated funds to specific capital outlay projects without having to disclose which projects they were sponsoring.
Citizen
Maralyn Beck has conducted workshops that help people access government records. She also has lobbied legislators and government officials to make various records, data, and reports available to the public.