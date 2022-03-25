Two out-of-state law firms issued a news release Friday about a New York bishop accused of covering up sexual abuse by priests for years and sending some to Jemez Springs for treatment.
Their information came from the recent unsealing of a 2021 deposition involving former Albany Bishop Howard Hubbard, who resigned in 2014, the Albany Times Union reported.
The news release was sent by the firms Jeff Anderson & Associates of Minnesota and LaFave, Wein and Frament of New York. The firms represent accusers alleging clergy molestation.
Jemez Springs was home from the 1940s to the 1990s for a treatment center for alcoholic priests, clergy members with nervous breakdowns and pedophile priests.
