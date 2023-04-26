Jerry Apodaca was a football player at the University of New Mexico, and that sense of competition never evaporated when he traded his shoulder pads for a real contact sport: politics.

Determined and gritty, Apodaca parlayed his background in athletics, the insurance business and two terms in the state Senate into the highest office in New Mexico. A Democrat, he was elected governor in 1974, the first Hispanic to head the state in the modern era.

Apodaca died Wednesday morning following what may have been a stroke at his home in Santa Fe, his son Jeff Apodaca said. He was 88.

