From left, Al Qoyawayma, Eric Blinman and Clarence Cruz participate in judging the 2010 Indian Market at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. Blinman, the longtime director of the New Mexico Office of Archaeological Studies, was fired from the position in February. 

 New Mexican file photo

Eric Blinman, former director of the state Office of Archaeological Studies whose termination in February drew pushback from hundreds of his supporters, filed a federal lawsuit late Thursday accusing New Mexico Cultural Affairs Secretary Debra Garcia y Griego of illegally firing him because he is an older white man who dared to complain he wasn’t given the resources to do his job effectively.

Blinman also claims he faced retaliation because he had told a human resources official he believed the Cabinet secretary was having an affair with a subordinate.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham supported Garcia y Griego’s mistreatment of him, his lawsuit alleges, because the two women are close friends.

