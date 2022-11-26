Joseph Valdes was a man who was proud of his heritage and proud of his name.

Those that knew the former Santa Fe mayor remember him as a self-made man who commanded respect wherever he went.

"If anybody had a shortlist of the most respected citizens of this town in the last few years, he'd be on the top; that's the kind of guy he was," said Sam Pick, Valdes' mayoral successor and lifelong friend. "He was proud of his heritage, and he loved Santa Fe. … He was an iconic guy."

Popular in the Community