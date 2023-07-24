Former Santa Fe County magistrate Dev Atma Khalsa pleaded no contest to DWI during a phone hearing Monday in Santa Fe Municipal Court.
Under the terms of his agreement with the City Prosecutor's Office, Khalsa will be required to serve 364 days on probation, perform 24 hours of community service, attend DWI school and alcohol screening, and pay $50 per month toward court costs of $316, his attorney, Kitren Fischer, confirmed Monday.
The office dismissed charges of careless driving and driving without a license under the terms of the plea, City Prosecutor Kyle Hibner said in the hearing.
Khalsa's sentence is deferred Fischer said, meaning if he doesn't violate the terms of his probation, the charge will be dismissed and his record will not show a conviction.
Khalsa was elected to the bench in November to handle traffic violations, drunken driving cases, felony preliminary hearings and landlord disputes but hasn't presided over cases since Feb. 26, when he was charged with DWI and driving with an expired license after rolling his vehicle on Interstate 25 at the St. Francis Drive exit.
Officers arrived to find Khalsa sitting atop his silver Toyota 4Runner, which had left the roadway and come to rest on its driver's side in a ditch, according to police reports and dashboard camera video.
The investigating officer reported Khalsa had an odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath and noticeably slurred speech. His driver's license had expired two days before.
Khalsa told an officer, "I've had nothing to drink," according to a criminal complaint. He became uncooperative at a local hospital and refused a medical assessment, the complaint said. He also refused a blood-alcohol test.
Khalsa spent several months on unpaid leave before agreeing in May to resign rather than face additional discipline from the Judicial Standards Commission in connection with the charge.
He also agreed never to seek judicial office again as part of the agreement, which was approved by the New Mexico Supreme Court earlier this month.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed prosecutor Morgan Wood to fill the Santa Fe County Magistrate Court vacancy created by his resignation.
Wood will complete Khalsa's four-year term and then would be required to run for election to the post to remain on the bench.
