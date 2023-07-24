Former Santa Fe County magistrate Dev Atma Khalsa pleaded no contest to DWI during a phone hearing Monday in Santa Fe Municipal Court.

Under the terms of his agreement with the City Prosecutor's Office, Khalsa will be required to serve 364 days on probation, perform 24 hours of community service, attend DWI school and alcohol screening, and pay $50 per month toward court costs of $316, his attorney, Kitren Fischer, confirmed Monday.

The office dismissed charges of careless driving and driving without a license under the terms of the plea, City Prosecutor Kyle Hibner said in the hearing. 

