Khalsa1_RGB.jpg

Dev Atma Khalsa at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center after a Feb. 26 rollover crash. The former magistrate judge has pleaded no contest to DWI charges as part of an agreement with the city Prosecutor's Office.

 Image from video

Former Santa Fe County Magistrate Judge Dev Atma Khalsa pleaded no contest Monday to the DWI charge that led to his resignation.

Under the terms of a plea agreement with the city Prosecutor's Office, Khalsa will be required to serve 364 days on probation, perform 24 hours of community service, attend DWI school and alcohol screening and pay $50 per month toward court costs of $316, his attorney, Kitren Fischer, confirmed Monday.

Charges of careless driving and driving without a license were dismissed under the terms of the plea, city prosecutor Kyle Hibner said in the hearing. 

Recommended for you