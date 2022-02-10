Former Rep. Joseph Sanchez announced Thursday he will seek the Democratic nomination in House District 40 — aiming to reclaim a seat he relinquished in 2020 to run for Congress.
Sanchez said in a news release that he planned to run for the Northern New Mexico seat, noting he would work for "common-sense policies" that include supporting the oil and gas industry while working with groups to transition to renewable energy.
Sanchez, who lives in Alcalde, served as the district's representative in 2019-20 and was vice chairman of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee. He left the House of Representatives to run for the Democratic Party nomination in the 3rd Congressional District, but was defeated by Teresa Leger Fernández, who went on to win the seat.
The current District 40 representative is Roger Montoya, a Velarde Democrat who is in his first term.
Sanchez has bachelor's and master's degrees in electrical engineering from the University of New Mexico and an MBA from New Mexico State University. He is an engineering manager at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
