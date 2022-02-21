A former security guard with the West Las Vegas School District pleaded guilty Monday to raping an eighth-grade student in the spring of 2019, according to the state Attorney General’s Office.
Abran Ulibarri, 53, pled guilty to six counts, including criminal sexual penetration of a minor, three counts of false imprisonment, criminal solicitation to commit tampering with evidence, and bribery of a witness as part of an agreement with the Attorney General’s Office, according to an email from officials.
State District Judge Abigail Aragon accepted the plea agreement, which gives her the discretion to sentence Ulibarri to up to 10 years in prison at a sentencing hearing yet be scheduled, according to the statement.
The official plea documents were not available online late Monday.
Ulibarri originally faced 15 felony charges, exposing him to more than 50 years in prison.
“Ulibarri used his position of authority to sexually assault a fourteen-year-old middle school student on campus during school hours several times over the course of the school year in 2019,” according to the Attorney General’s Office statement.
“Unfortunately, this is not the first case my office has prosecuted where a school employee uses a position of authority and abuses a student,” Attorney General Hector Balderas said in an email sent by a spokesman.
“Each case further emphasizes the need for focused reform in the regulatory oversight of school personnel,” Balderas said. “I commend this young student for having the courage to confront the offender and to make sure this predator does not harm another student.”
Las Vegas, N.M., police began investigating Ulibarri in May 2019 after the girl’s parents filed a report accusing him of sexually abusing her, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
Charging documents say Ulibarri had befriended the girl after she sought his advice on dealing with anxiety. Their relationship “quickly took on a more sinister element,” court records say, alleging Ulibarri began sexually assaulting the girl in his office at West Las Vegas Middle School.
A spokesman for Balderas said last year the Attorney General’s Office took over the case in March 2020 after the family’s attorneys expressed “frustration about how the case was being handled.”
Ulibarri’s defense attorney Anna M. Aragon — no relation to Judge Aragon — declined to comment Monday. She said she would reserve her remarks for Ulibarri’s sentencing.
