Sib DiMeglio was a man known for his strong work ethic — a man who always felt that if you weren't five minutes early, you were late.

He took that mentality everywhere with him, including when he was on the job at La Fonda on the Plaza. And yet, though DiMeglio was a hard worker, those who knew him said he always made time for family and community.

"He's a great dad who did a lot for his family and was very family-oriented," said his son, Chuck DiMeglio.

Popular in the Community