Sib DiMeglio was a man known for his strong work ethic — a man who always felt that if you weren't five minutes early, you were late.
He took that mentality everywhere with him, including when he was on the job at La Fonda on the Plaza. And yet, though DiMeglio was a hard worker, those who knew him said he always made time for family and community.
"He's a great dad who did a lot for his family and was very family-oriented," said his son, Chuck DiMeglio.
Sib DiMeglio died Feb. 3 with his family surrounding him in Falls Church, Va. He was 91.
DiMeglio served in the U.S. Army for two years near the end of the Korean conflict, working as a clerk/typist. He was stationed at the Aberdeen Proving Grounds and at Fort Dix, N.J. He eventually was assigned to shipping control, where he posted soldiers to jobs around the world.
After he was discharged, DeMeglio decided to pursue a career in the hotel and restaurant industry, inspired by watching his grandparents run a cafeteria and neighborhood restaurant. After graduating from college in 1957, he started working for the Fred Harvey Company at the Cleveland Terminal Tower.
His career eventually took him to New Mexico, where he started working at the Albuquerque International Sunport as the general manager of food operations and in-flight food service. After some time, he went on to work at El Adobe restaurant in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., where he took his experience with food in New Mexico to create menu items that are still served at the restaurant 60 years later.
"That was an interesting one because it was French cuisine and because of his Mexican background, they wanted to switch up the menu. But the chef was actually a Frenchman, so they had to work out their differences," Chuck DiMeglio said.
Sib DeMeglio returned to New Mexico to work as the general manager of La Fonda in 1963. While working at the historic hotel, DiMeglio and his family lived there, occupying the second-floor rooms above the original saloon, which is now a gift shop.
Chuck said he grew up swimming at the hotel's pool. In 2022, the hotel manager's son returned to the iconic inn to complete a 24,901-mile swim, the same distance it takes to go around the world.
Chuck noted his father's work ethic must have rubbed off on him, as he dedicated himself to swimming 4,000 yards a day until he reached his goal at the same pool where he learned to swim years ago.
Throughout his life, Sib DiMeglio served on many boards, including the Culinary Institute of America, the National Park System Advisory Board, Johnson and Wales Advisory Board, the Virginia Hotel and Motel Association, Clemson University Advisory Board, James Madison University Advisory Board, the National Italian American Foundation, the John Mott Foundation and the John C. Fricano Foundation. He also established a scholarship at Mount Saint Mary’s University in his name for in-need students.
Chuck noted his father being such a hard worker made it difficult sometimes, especially when it meant time away from the family, but DeMeglio always made time to attend their sports events and be there for them when they needed him.
"He was there as a father to support us, and I got to say he did an outstanding job as a grandfather," Chuck said.
DeMeglio is survived by his wife, Judy Woods DiMeglio; his sister, Sally Deeb; his daughter Betsy Wilson; his three sons Chuck, Jeffrey and Nicholas DeMeglio; and eight grandchildren.