Heather Benavidez, a former municipal and magistrate judge, announced Friday she will run in the Democratic primary race for state treasurer.
A Belen native, Benavidez also has worked several years in the state Treasurer's Office as a liaison officer and program manager for ABLE, which offers investment and savings accounts to people with disabilities.
"As Treasurer, I will protect and grow our state funds just like every single New Mexican works to protect and grow the finances in their own households," Benavidez said in a statement. "New Mexicans deserve continued advocacy at the Treasurer’s Office."
Benavidez served two terms as municipal judge for the city of Rio Communities and was a Valencia County magistrate court judge for nine months in 2020, according to her LinkedIn profile.
If elected, Benavidez would be the first woman to hold the office.
