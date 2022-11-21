Longtime Santa Fe Municipal Court Judge Tom Fiorina — perhaps best known for forgiving parking tickets in exchange for turkey and food donations that helped the city’s poor — died Saturday from complications of diabetes and heart disease.
He was 83.
Fiorina served as judge from 1983 to 1996, and for many of those years, the Tuesday before Thanksgiving was “Turkey Day” in his court — the time he collected turkeys and other food donations as payment for parking tickets. He sometimes even hired a mariachi band to make the event festive.
“There would be a couple hundred people there, all with their bags of food and turkeys,” said retired New Mexican reporter Steve Terrell.
Fiorina’s wife, Caryn Fiorina, said Turkey Day was a natural outgrowth of the judge’s generosity — and innovation.
“I remember the love and caring,” she said. “Everybody was just so joyous. It was such a community event that brought people together. He was amazing that way. He thought outside the box for sure; he was one creative guy.”
Fiorina was born and raised in Santa Fe and graduated from Santa Fe High School before attending Eastern New Mexico University, his wife said.
He worked as a teacher in the tiny New Mexico community of House and taught drivers’ education in Santa Fe before going to the Antioch School of Law in Washington, D.C. Fiorina ended up dropping out before graduating to undergo surgery for kidney stones.
Before being appointed to the judgeship in 1983, he worked with then-District Attorney Eloy Martinez, his wife said, and was “prosecution czar” following the deadly 1980 riots at the Penitentiary of New Mexico.
“He was a close confidant of Eloy Martinez, and whenever we had meetings, Tom was always present and offered his advice,” said attorney Mark Donatelli, who represented prisoners in the litigation that followed the riots. “The DA respected him and sought is advice on the most important decisions.”
Fiorina’s mother, Betty Fiorina, served three terms as New Mexico Secretary of State between 1959 and 1974, and the mother and son participated in each other’s political campaigns, according to newspaper reports.
Fiorina served three terms as Municipal Court judge before Fran Gallegos defeated him in 1996 after the Judicial Standards Commission had cited him for judicial irregularities and three court clerks charged him with sexually harassing them. The city eventually paid settlements to the three women, who accused Fiorina of lewd acts. He disputed the allegations.
The Judicial Standards Commission considered removing him but ultimately decided against it.
“At the hearing, when they announced he would not be removed, he had a fan club in the Supreme Court [chambers] and they all started cheering and the judge admonished them,” Terrell said Monday.
Fiorina filed a proposed probationary plan, according to the records, but lost his reelection bid while the matter was still pending.
Fiorina again unsuccessfully ran against Gallegos in 2000 and talked about running again for the office in 2004 but did not file. Instead, he made an unsuccessful run in the Democratic primary for Santa Fe County treasurer later that year, according to a newspaper report.
He later worked as a judge in Pojoaque and Nambe tribal courts, his wife said, and hosted a radio talk show.
Even those who opposed Fiorina’s “Turkey Court” say his unique solutions united people.
“Tom caught a lot of criticism for his Turkey Day and the way Municipal Court operated, but I thought it was an important function in the community and the way community justice should operate,” Donatelli said Monday. “It was the people’s court, and Tom used a common sense approach to resolving things.”
A contemporary, former Mayor Sam Pick, acknowledged he was not a fan of Turkey Day but said people in the community loved it.
“When you are mayor, you are worried about the money,” Pick said, referring to the revenue derived from the citations. “But from a human relations standpoint, he made a lot of friends.
“In hindsight,” Pick added, “what did I care? The city is not just there to take money out of people’s pockets.”
The last panel of a four-panel mural that graces the Municipal Court depicts Fiorina on the bench accepting a live turkey.
Fiorina was a proud man and a family man, friends, acquaintances and loved ones said.
When his only daughter, Chanet Fiorina-Trujillo, was born in the early 1990s, his wife said he doted on her and encouraged her to become an accomplished athlete.
“He was one of the plebe,” said Richard Alarid, a lifelong Santa Fean who knew Fiorina and his brother growing up. “He had an ability to relate to the local people. That’s what Tommy did. He could relate to working class people and everyday people’s problems. When they went to go see him in court, he was very understanding.”
“I liked his accessibility,” Donatelli said. “One Friday afternoon, I needed his signature on something, and I found him at the racetrack.”
Terrell recalled the night Fiorina lost his last bid for reelection, “One of his aids came up to me and said, ‘You know, this is really a loss for Santa Fe. It’s a new era for Santa Fe,’ and she may have been right about that. He was such a character, such a presence.”
“He was pretty much a celebrity of Santa Fe, and I’m just so glad for all the people he’s helped this time of year,” said Fiorina-Trujillo, who was her father’s caregiver for the four years before his death. “God was helping him by sending him home this time of year.”