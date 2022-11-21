Longtime Santa Fe Municipal Court Judge Tom Fiorina — perhaps best known for forgiving parking tickets in exchange for turkey and food donations that helped the city’s poor — died Saturday from complications of diabetes and heart disease.

He was 83.

Fiorina served as judge from 1983 to 1996, and for many of those years, the Tuesday before Thanksgiving was “Turkey Day” in his court — the time he collected turkeys and other food donations as payment for parking tickets. He sometimes even hired a mariachi band to make the event festive.

