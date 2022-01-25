TAOS — A Taos County jail employee who was accused of smuggling narcotics into the jail in 2018 is suing the county and several members of the sheriff’s office, saying he suffered physical and emotional injuries as a result of the case.
Philip Ortiz, 56, alleges in a lawsuit filed in the 8th Judicial District Court that sheriff's deputies used excessive force when they arrested him at gunpoint at the jail during a graveyard shift.
Ortiz's complaint says he was put into the back of a sheriff’s vehicle with the windows up and broken air conditioning and was cuffed incorrectly to the point his handcuffs kept tightening. His “arthritis was exacerbated,” the complaint says, and his left shoulder was injured while he was being transported to the Rio Arriba County jail in Tierra Amarilla.
He also claims he was not offered any water during the drive to Tierra Amarilla.
The suit names several defendants: Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe, Undersheriff Steve Miera, Detective Marvin Armijo, Jeffrey Vargas, Lorenzo Vargas, the Taos County Commission and five unnamed people.
The county denies many of Ortiz's allegations in a response to his lawsuit. The response says he never requested water but he would have been provided some if he had asked for it.
The county's response said Ortiz's “injuries were proximately caused, in whole or in part, by that acts and/or omission of the plaintiff himself."
Ortiz and fellow jail employee Dominic Torrez, 26, were arrested in June 2018 on charges accusing them of helping to smuggle opioids and methamphetamine to inmates while on duty.
Court documents in the criminal case against Ortiz included interviews with several inmates, who said Ortiz and Torrez would execute a “drop-off” system on Tuesday nights. At least four detainees alleged Ortiz would provide drugs to inmates in exchange for some oxycodone pills.
The cases were dismissed without prejudice pending a grand jury trial. However, a grand jury indictment was never filed.
As a result of the investigation, jail Director Nelson Abeyta and several other employees were suspended. Abeyta later was replaced by an interim director, although the circumstances of his departure were never explained by the county.
A version of this story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.
