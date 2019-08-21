Former Gov. Bill Richardson not part of Epstein inquiry, lawyer says

Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson says a federal prosecutor told his lawyer he is not part of a criminal investigation of the late Jeffrey Epstein, the sex offender and wealthy financier who owned an enormous mansion in southern Santa Fe County.
Richardson’s name showed up in a 2016 deposition that was among documents recently released in a defamation lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell, a former Epstein girlfriend who has been accused of recruiting underage girls for sex with Epstein.
Richardson said through a spokeswoman Wednesday he had offered his assistance to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York in the Epstein investigation. The spokeswoman said Richardson’s lawyer, Jeff Brown of the New York-based Dechert firm, “was informed by the assistant U.S. Attorney responsible for the case that Gov. Richardson is neither a target, subject, nor witness in the case and that there is no allegation against Gov. Richardson that the government is actively investigating.”
The statement quoted Brown as saying, “It’s fair to conclude that the federal prosecutors investigating this matter do not believe the governor participated in or witnessed the criminal activity Jeffrey Epstein is alleged to have committed.”
Richardson was mentioned in a deposition by Virginia Giuffre, who worked for Epstein when she was a teenager. Giuffre said in her deposition that she was ordered by Maxwell to provide erotic massages and sex to several powerful men associated with Epstein — including Richardson.
Shortly after Giuffre’s deposition became public, a statement from Richardson spokeswoman Maddy Mahony said, “In Gov. Richardson’s limited interactions with Mr. Epstein, he never saw him in the presence of young or underage girls. Gov. Richardson has never been to Mr. Epstein’s residence in the Virgin Islands. Gov. Richardson has never met Ms. Giuffre.”
Epstein died in his New York City jail cell a day after the documents were released. An autopsy report said he had multiple neck fractures that were consistent with someone hanging himself.
He was facing federal charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy to traffic minors for sex in New York and Florida.
Dozens of accusers say they were underage, some as young as 14, when Epstein sexually abused them.
He previously was convicted of soliciting sex in a controversial 2008 plea bargain that many have called a sweetheart deal.
Among Epstein’s various residences was the secluded, 10,000-acre Zorro Ranch in southern Santa Fe County, on land he purchased from former Gov. Bruce King in the early 1990s. On that property is a 26,700-square-foot hilltop mansion as well as a small airplane hangar, an airstrip and stables.
He also owned properties in New York, Florida and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Days before Epstein’s death, he created a trust in which he placed nearly $578 million in assets — including Zorro Ranch, which was valued at $17.2 million.
The Associated Press said this action “could make it more difficult for his dozens of accusers to collect damages.”
Epstein was a major contributor to Richardson’s two successful gubernatorial campaigns, donating $50,000 in 2002 and the same amount in 2006. Richardson gave Epstein’s 2006 contribution to charity after the Palm Beach, Fla., police chief went public with accusations that Epstein was recruiting minor girls for sex.
Epstein gave smaller amounts to other New Mexico politicians.
“Gov. Richardson hopes that the investigation continues so that Epstein’s victims can finally have their day in court and see the justice they deserve,” Wednesday’s statement said.