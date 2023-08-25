Bill Richardson, a former United Nations ambassador and two-term governor of New Mexico, has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for his work to free hostages and political prisoners in other countries.

Richardson, 75, the founder of the Richardson Center for Global Engagement, was nominated by four U.S. senators, including New Mexico's Ben Ray Luján and Martin Heinrich. His nomination was first reported Friday by the Washington, D.C.-based website The Hill

Their letter points to Richardson's work to free 15 political prisoners in the past 14 months, mostly from Russia, Venezuela and Myanmar, including securing Russia's release of basketball player Brittney Griner and former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed. It also includes a long list of mostly American hostages Richardson has worked to free over the years from countries such as North Korea, Cuba and Iraq. 

