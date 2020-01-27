Former GOP Executive Director Marge Teague has died at the age of 84, the Republican Party announced Monday.
In a news release, the party said Teague had been in hospice care for 10 days and died in Oregon.
Teague served as executive director for the Republican Party in Bernalillo County and later served under former Gov. Gary Johnson.
According to the news release, no public services are planned for Teague in Oregon. The family plans a memorial service in Albuquerque in May.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.