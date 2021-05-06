Alexis Martinez Johnson, who ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. House of Representatives last year, has announced her intention to seek the mayor's office in Santa Fe, ending the prospect of a two-way race between incumbent Alan Webber and City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler.
Martinez Johnson, a Republican, could not be reached for comment but issued a news release Thursday in which she outlined her intent to run.
"I believe in the potential of this city, but only if we abandon the divisive rhetoric and join under common goals like having a safe infrastructure," she said in the statement. "As the next Santa Fe Mayor, I will prioritize safety, responsible modernization, and cultural heritage."
Martinez Johnson has worked as an engineer and consultant in the environmental field and said in the news release she is running "because of the community support of those who want a better Santa Fe for everyone."
Martinez Johnson, who lives in Santa Fe with her husband and four children and also operates a ranch in Las Vegas, N.M., won the 2020 Republican primary for the 3rd Congressional District seat vacated by Ben Ray Luján, but she was defeated in the general election by Democrat Teresa Leger Fernández, who received 58.6 percent of the vote.
Though the Santa Fe mayoral race is nonpartisan, the Republican Party of New Mexico issued a statement in support of Martinez Johnson's announcement.
"Johnson will revitalize Santa Fe as mayor with fiscal responsibility, a pro-business agenda and as a leader who is sensitive to the vast culture and history of the city," the statement read. "She is running for mayor because she loves Santa Fe and wants to move the city forward through bipartisanship."
Martinez Johnson's announcement comes the same week the City Clerk's Office made candidate packets available for pickup for Santa Feans interested in running for public office in the Nov. 2 municipal election. The packets contain nominating petitions and public campaign finance forms.
District 1 Councilor Signe Lindell, District 2 Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth and District 3 Councilor Roman "Tiger" Abeyta are up for reelection. Abeyta announced his intention to run Wednesday.
"It has been the honor of my life to fight for the residents of the south side at City Hall," Abeyta said in a prepared statement. "But my work isn't done yet."
As of now, Abeyta and Romero-Wirth are running unopposed, but the field for the District 1 seat is starting to develop.
Joe Hoback, whose grandmother Rosalea Murphy founded the Pink Adobe restaurant in 1944, was the first to announce a challenge to one of the incumbent councilors.
Hoback's background includes serving as the president of the Land of Enchantment Federal Credit Union and as a legislative aide in the state Senate. He also has served on the boards of directors for the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce and the Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian.
"The challenges we face certainly call for an inclusive, open approach to solutions that respect and welcome everyone, regardless of income or stature," Hoback said in a statement.
Brian Gutierrez, a member of the city of Santa Fe Planning Commission, also picked up paperwork for District 1, City Clerk Kristine Mihelcic-Bustos said. Roger Carson of Las Campanas Real Estate said he also intends to pick up paperwork next week.
In District 4, Gus Martinez, the Santa Fe County assessor, and Amanda Chavez, principal of César Chávez Elementary School and a member of the city Planning Commission, have both picked up nominating paperwork.
Mihelcic-Bustos said there is still time for more candidates to pick up packets.
A candidate for City Council must be a registered voter who lives within city limits and collects signatures from at least half a percent of the registered voters in their district. A mayoral candidate must collect signatures from half a percent of registered voters citywide.
