When Theresa Cardenas sang “Las Mañanitas” one last time to her mother early one morning last week, Elizabeth Cardenas stirred slightly, as if remembering her favorite song.
And then she was gone.
Elizabeth “Betty” Barbara Serna de Lopez Cardenas, a former Spanish dancer and teacher who was crowned La Reina de la Fiesta de Santa Fe more than seven decades ago, died of natural causes April 22 in her daughter’s home in Albuquerque. She was 89.
Her role as Fiesta queen in 1948 started the Loretto Academy graduate on a lifelong quest to preserve her heritage and that of Spanish dance, her daughter said.
“That experience had a profound effect on her,” Theresa Cardenas said. “That really put pressure on her to stay connected to her roots. It cemented her to that quest.”
Theresa Cardenas said her mother had begun studying and practicing dance as a child because she had flat feet and her doctor recommended dancing as a therapy. Nuns at Loretto Academy also emphasized the arts.
“That’s really how she found the love of dance, as a physical activity, but the love of arts came from the sisters [at the academy],” her daughter said.
Elizabeth Cardenas moved to San Francisco in the late 1940s, but in 1952 returned to Santa Fe, where she opened a dance studio and taught flamenco and other forms of Spanish dance. Though she would not become a household name, her legacy was showcased in a 2015 exhibit at the Museum of International Folk Art in Santa Fe titled Flamenco: From Spain to New Mexico, curated by Nicolasa Chávez.
In an email, Chávez said Cardenas was a “very early and significant contributor during a time when Spanish classical dance and flamenco were equally important.”
While Cardenas did not become well known outside Santa Fe, Chávez added, she remains “important in that she is representative of what was happening in dance and Spanish culture before the era of the big flamenco stars that we have today.”
Chávez said the Folk Art Museum still has many of the items Cardenas donated, including costumes, a collection of sheet music and albums, and an original Columbia record player. These items are still used in the touring version of the exhibition called Flamenco: From Spain to the U.S.
Elizabeth married Robert Cardenas, a civil engineer, in 1953. The couple had five children. In 1969, they moved to Albuquerque, and Elizabeth Cardenas eventually retired there. But she continued playing the castanets until about a year before her death, her daughter said. Robert Cardenas died in the late 1990s.
Elizabeth Cardenas was always aware of her public image and kept her sense of humor to the end, her daughter said. When medical staff showed up to take her to the hospital in an ambulance after she suffered a recent fall, she told them they had to wait until she could put on her lipstick.
Theresa Cardenas said the family plans a private memorial service for her mother but hopes to eventually hold a Catholic Mass for her after the public health threat from the COVID-19 pandemic passes.
Elizabeth Cardenas is survived by her five children, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
