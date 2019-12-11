Former Española teacher and convicted molester Gary Gregor interlocked his hands and squeezed until his knuckles were white as a jury read a guilty verdict for one count of criminal sexual contact with a minor Wednesday afternoon.
Prosecutors say he could face up to six years in prison for the third-degree felony. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 8.
The jury deliberated for a little under two hours in the retrial of a molestation charge from 2006. A now 21-year-old woman accused Gregor, 63, of rubbing his groin on her body when she was in his second grade class at Fairview Elementary School over a decade ago. Gregor's trial in January on the same charge ended in a hung jury.
In her testimony last week, the victim said Gregor had a habit of keeping her inside for recess and asking her to “take a nap,” lying down behind her on a rug in the front of the classroom. She described how he made her “class president" and gave her a seat in a chair with wheels next to his desk. Behind that desk, she said, he would put his hand on her thigh.
The New Mexican does not identify victims of sexual assault.
The victim also testified that she had confided in Gregor about problems with her own father. He came to her softball games and had a close relationship with her grandparents, according to emails.
In one email to the girl's grandmother, Gregor wrote, "I think [she] is comfortable with me and is making the transition from thinking of me as her school teacher to a significant other in her life."
Gregor's defense focused on the woman's involvement in a lawsuit against Española Public Schools, then-principal Ruby Montoya and Gregor. New Mexico Public Schools Insurance Authority paid $11 million to three former students if they agreed to drop the case. The woman received $2.3 million in the settlement.
Gregor's public defender, Shelby Bradley, said the woman's credibility was compromised by the settlement.
"You're asked to rely on a story that has changed," Bradley said. "But that intervening fact on the memory change was nearly $2.5 million. That's a lot of encouragement to think about something that happened a long time ago as a child."
He told the jury in closing statements that Gregor had engaged in unprofessional conduct, but the state failed to meet its burden of proving it was criminal.
Assistant Attorney General Brittany DuChaussee said in closing statements that the woman was looking for justice.
"She talked in front of [Gregor] and told all of you what he did to her," DuChaussee said. "She told us something embarrassing, something she thought was her fault, that at 7 years old is safe to assume is her first sexual experience."
DuChaussee added that the woman had no ulterior motive.
"She could take her civil settlement, she could take her school, her job and never think of any of this again."
In 2018, Gregor was sentenced to 108 years in prison after being convicted of a dozen counts of criminal sexual penetration and other charges when a jury found he molested two girls he taught in the fourth grade at the same school.
In that case's testimony, Gregor “groomed” his students by giving them gifts, selecting them for special class privileges and inviting them to his home.
Gregor had a history of inappropriate behavior in Utah and Montana, where he taught previously, but he had not been charged with a crime when he came to teach in Santa Fe in 2001.
Teachers and administrators, such as then-Agua Fría Elementary principal Vickie Sewing, documented their concerns, but no disciplinary action was taken against Gregor.
He was give a neutral recommendation when he resigned from Santa Fe and went to work in Española in 2005.
A girl's family reported him to Española police in 2009, and a lawyer suing the school districts on behalf of victims wrote a letter in 2011 to the Attorney General's Office warning he was a threat.
Gregor was not charged until 2017 after one of the victims went on national television on Dateline and told her story.
He faces another trial at the end of January for separate child rape charges brought by two former students from Santa Fe. He is accused of sexually abusing them around 2003-04 at Agua Fría Elementary School.
