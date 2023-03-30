TIERRA AMARILLA — A former special education teacher at Española Valley High School pleaded no contest Thursday in state District Court in Tierra Amarilla to three charges stemming from an incident in which she was accused of sexually assaulting a teenage student.
Makana Masacayan, 26, was arrested in June and initially was charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual penetration, fourth-degree criminal sexual contact of a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and enticement of a child, according to online court records.
A criminal complaint said New Mexico State Police began investigating the teacher after a boy told his juvenile probation officer he had cellphone evidence of sexual interactions with her. Data extracted from the phone confirmed the allegations, an investigator wrote in the complaint.
Masacayan accepted a plea deal under which the rape charge was dismissed, and she was sentenced to three years of supervised probation on the remaining counts, which will be enforced if she remains in the United States.
Masacayan's defense attorney, Dorie Biagianti Smith, said, however, she plans to return to her native Philippines as soon as possible.
Masacayan came to the U.S. on a teacher's work visa, which was revoked after she was criminally charged, Biagianti Smith said.
Santa Fe County Magistrate Court took possession of Masacayan's passport, which has prevented her from moving back to the Philippines, the attorney said.
"The intent is for her to go immediately back to the Philippines. It's just a matter of retrieving that passport," Biagianti Smith said.
State District Judge Jason Lidyard indicated he would file a stipulated order for Masacayan to get permission to retrieve her passport.
The judge also included a provision in her plea agreement stating she can never again work in a U.S. public school.