TIERRA AMARILLA — A former special education teacher at Española Valley High School pleaded no contest Thursday in state District Court in Tierra Amarilla to three charges stemming from an incident in which she was accused of sexually assaulting a teenage student.

Makana Masacayan, 26, was arrested in June and initially was charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual penetration, fourth-degree criminal sexual contact of a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and enticement of a child, according to online court records.

A criminal complaint said New Mexico State Police began investigating the teacher after a boy told his juvenile probation officer he had cellphone evidence of sexual interactions with her. Data extracted from the phone confirmed the allegations, an investigator wrote in the complaint.