A former Española city councilor who played a role in a scandal that led to the imprisonment of the former Rio Arriba County sheriff has pleaded guilty to several charges.
Phillip Chacon pleaded guilty Wednesday to two third-degree felony counts of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and one of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon; a fourth-degree felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; and a misdemeanor count of aggravated battery of a household member, according to a plea agreement filed in First Judicial District Court.
The agreement says Chacon will be sentenced to 10½ years in prison, with credit for about 2.6 years already served; however, the agreement says the prison sentence will be suspended and Chacon will instead be placed on five years of supervised probation. As well as standard terms of probation, the agreement includes stipulations complying with mental health treatment and limiting contact with his victims.
Under the plea agreement, seven pending charges, including additional battery and weapons charges and a charge of false imprisonment, will be dismissed.
Former Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan was convicted last year of aiding a felon and intimidating a witness for helping Chacon evade Española police after leading officers on a high-speed chase in 2017. He is serving a three-year prison sentence. Lujan also pleaded no contest to interfering with Española police officers who were serving a warrant on Chacon in March 2020.
The battery charges to which Chacon pleaded guilty Wednesday cover two incidents. In the first, on March 17, 2020, Chacon admits he beat a tenant of his and knocked out three of the man’s teeth. One of the conditions of his plea agreement is that Chacon must pay for his victim’s dental implants.
In a March 21, 2020, incident, Chacon was accused of beating and stabbing a tenant. According to a police report, when officers came to search the property, they heard a shot and saw Chacon outside his residence holding several rifles. He obeyed officers’ commands to drop the weapons but then holed up inside his home for several hours before he was arrested, according to the report. During this standoff, authorities say Lujan showed up at the scene drunk and tried to take it over from Española police.
As a result of Chacon’s plea agreement, other charges stemming from an alleged February 2019 domestic violence incident will be dismissed.