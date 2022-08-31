A former Española city councilor who played a role in a scandal that led to the imprisonment of the former Rio Arriba County sheriff has pleaded guilty to several charges.

Phillip Chacon pleaded guilty Wednesday to two third-degree felony counts of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and one of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon; a fourth-degree felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; and a misdemeanor count of aggravated battery of a household member, according to a plea agreement filed in First Judicial District Court.

The agreement says Chacon will be sentenced to 10½ years in prison, with credit for about 2.6 years already served; however, the agreement says the prison sentence will be suspended and Chacon will instead be placed on five years of supervised probation. As well as standard terms of probation, the agreement includes stipulations complying with mental health treatment and limiting contact with his victims.

Popular in the Community