1408089_032814ESPANOLA-CMYK-Jp2-.JPG

Phillip Chacon is shown during a hearing in Española in 2014 on a tie vote in a City Council race. 

 New Mexican file photo

Former Española City Councilor Phillip Chacon was charged with aggravated use of a deadly weapon after police said he ran over a man with his Toyota 4Runner following a physical altercation earlier this month. 

Online court records show Chacon was arrested Friday. State prosecutors filed a lengthy petition for his pretrial detention Wednesday in First Judicial District Court. 

Chacon — who pleaded guilty to a variety of charges in August, including two counts of aggravated battery and one of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon — also is accused of violating his probation in the Oct. 10 incident. According to the terms of his plea agreement, his prison sentence was suspended and he was instead placed on five years of supervised probation, with stipulations he comply with mental health treatment and limiting contact with victims.

