An attorney has filed a lawsuit against her former employer, alleging she faced discrimination at a prominent New Mexico law firm for being a mother.
The lawsuit filed Tuesday in First Judicial District Court says the woman, referred to as Jane Doe, began experiencing issues at the Modrall Sperling law firm when she returned from maternity leave in 2014.
The lawsuit includes a variety of allegations, including violations of the state’s Human Rights Act, breach of contract and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The woman is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, emotional distress damages, and legal and attorneys’ fees.
The lawsuit alleges two Modrall Sperling attorneys created a hostile workplace for the woman by excluding her from active litigation matters and marketing efforts and writing unfair evaluations of her performance that contained “negative gender stereotypes about mothers and infants.”
The treatment went on for more than a year, the suit alleges, but the woman did not report it out fear of retaliation.
The woman and her husband worked at the firm’s office in Albuquerque, according to the complaint. The firm also has an office in Santa Fe.
Modrall Sperling did not return a message seeking comment on the lawsuit.
The woman’s husband also was targeted by the attorneys, who colluded to vote against him for a partnership in the firm, the suit alleges.
The husband, who is not identified in the lawsuit, filed two complaints against the firm with the New Mexico Human Rights Division and was terminated in 2018, according to the lawsuit.
He then sued the firm, which caused the retaliation against his wife to increase, the new complaint says.
The woman told the firm she was pregnant in January 2019 and expecting a baby the following July, and the firm responded by cutting her pay by 25 percent, the suit says.
The firm offered to let the woman come back to work after her maternity leave, but only at half time, according to her suit.
It says she chose instead to resign because of the hostile work environment.
