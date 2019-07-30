A former Española city employee has filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the city and former city manager David Valdez, claiming she was the target of retaliation and forced to resign after reporting in April that $18,000 had gone missing from the utilities department.
Former billing supervisor Nadine Trujillo says in her state District Court complaint that Valdez acted suspiciously before and after the money disappeared.
But, she says, because of his high rank, city officials failed to treat Valdez as a suspect and allowed him to derail an investigation — and retaliate against her — until he was fired and the investigation was turned over to the state Attorney General’s Office earlier this month.
Trujillo says in her complaint that Valdez — who the Rio Grande Sun recently reported had left his previous job as district manager in Colorado City, Colo., amid an investigation into “accounting anomalies” in 2018 — had been Española’s city manager less than two weeks when the money disappeared in mid-April.
She says Valdez asked her and another employee about the location of security cameras the morning of April 12, the day the money went missing, and was in and out of the department at least seven times that day. A camera recorded him carrying a small bag while leaving the area where the money was kept, her suit says.
But no one saw that footage or began to investigate Valdez as a suspect until weeks after the money went missing, the complaint says, because Valdez delayed the investigation and diverted attention away from himself and onto Trujillo.
Trujillo says in her complaint that she discovered the money missing in the afternoon and reported it to two members of management, but after the group searched in vain for the money, Valdez failed to call police and instead sent everyone home half an hour early “without anyone being searched or questioned” and “told the group not to speak of the matter.”
The city of Española did not direct its police department to initiate an investigation into the missing funds until two weeks later, Trujillo says in her complaint, which, she says, suggests Valdez did not immediately report the money missing.
Not only did the city fail to protect the integrity of the investigation and the evidence, Trujillo says, she and other key witnesses “were left subject to workplace reporting, supervision, discipline and — in turn — undue influence and retaliation by Mr. Valdez for the duration of the investigation.”
According to the suit, on May 20 — one week after Trujillo made the last of three statements to police investigators — Valdez placed her on administrative leave and furnished her with a notice of contemplated disciplinary action that included possible dismissal “on fabricated and exaggerated grounds, which were in fact only a pretext for retaliation.”
With city police appearing to protect Valdez and Valdez trying to frame her for workplace misconduct, Trujillo says in her complaint, she had “no alternative” but to resign “under duress” May 31.
The Española City Council voted earlier this month to fire Valdez.
Española city attorney A.J. Salazar said Friday the reason for the dismissal is a confidential personnel matter. Salazar said the city had not been yet been served with Trujillo’s lawsuit and had no comment on the pending litigation.
Attempts to contact Valdez this week were unsuccessful.
Attorney General’s Office Senior Counsel Matt Baca said in an email last week that the agency opened an investigation into the missing money May 22 after receiving a referral from the Española Police Department and that the investigation is “highly active.”
Baca declined to say if state investigators have identified any suspects or expect to file charges any time soon.
Trujillo seeks unspecified damages including back pay, damages for emotional distress and reinstatement to her job with the same seniority status.