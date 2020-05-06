A former Texas judge arrested in September on a drunken-driving charge following a Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta event at the Santa Fe Opera has filed a lawsuit accusing Santa Fe County deputies and New Mexico State Police of violating his civil rights.
Ray Gutierrez and his family say in their state District Court complaint the DWI charge stemmed from their report to a deputy that Gutierrez's wife and daughter had been attacked and robbed by other festivalgoers. County and state law enforcement officers ignored those alleged crimes and focused on charging Gutierrez with drunken driving, the lawsuit says.
The DWI case later was dismissed due to mishandling of evidence, according to the lawsuit.
State police declined to comment.
The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department also declined to comment but confirmed the two deputies involved in the incident are still employed with the agency.
According to the complaint, Gutierrez, 54; his wife, Patricia Gutierrez; and their adult son and daughter, Allan Tapia and Briana Tapia, were in the valet line waiting for their vehicle after the Sept. 28 event, when the two women decided to go to the bathroom. While they were in line, the complaint says, Patricia Gutierrez noticed "some females glaring at her and Briana and whispering things to each other in an aggressive manner." One of them bumped into Briana Tapia.
As Patricia Gutierrez and her daughter were walking away, the complaint says, one of the women grabbed Briana Tapia by the neck, pulled her to the ground and began punching her in the head.
When Patricia Gutierrez went to her daughter's aid, the complaint says, another woman jumped in and pulled Patricia Gutierrez by her ponytail and slammed her to the ground.
Allan Tapia heard his mother and sister crying for help and came to their aid. The three started running to where Ray Gutierrez stood near his wife's car, but they were pursued by the women and some male friends.
The family's attorney, A. Blair Dunn, said Patricia Gutierrez was the family's designated driver and hadn't had any alcohol at the event, but when Ray Gutierrez saw his family rushing toward him with the attackers in pursuit, he jumped into the driver's seat and attempted to get them to safety.
Ray Gutierrez later told police he'd had five wine samples that day.
In his haste, the lawsuit says, Gutierrez scraped the car next to him.
At the same time, according to the suit, his wife and daughter realized the women had taken a $4,500 necklace off Briana Tapia's neck.
Ray Gutierrez then stopped the car, the suit says, and went toward Santa Fe County Deputy Justin Geofreddo to report the incident.
The deputy "did not seem to care and took no investigative action towards the robbery," the suit says. Instead, the deputy became aggressive with Ray Gutierrez and his family, the suit says.
Deputies and state police officers separated the family, arrested Ray Gutierrez on suspicion of DWI and impounded his wife's car. They took Gutierrez to jail and confiscated a .380-caliber automatic Ruger handgun he had tucked in his waistband.
Gutierrez had slurred speech, smelled of alcohol and had a hard time maintaining his balance, Deputy Blain C. Lattin wrote in his statement of probable cause.
Breath-alcohol tests administered to Gutierrez about 20 minutes later produced readings of 0.11 and 0.10, exceeding the 0.08 level at which a driver is presumed impaired in New Mexico, a report said.
Gutierrez also was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon in a liquor establishment and negligent use of a deadly weapon (intoxication).
Dunn said officers never bothered to listen to Gutierrez's side of the story, breaching their duty as law enforcement officers and violating his constitutional right to due process, free speech, and freedom from illegal search and seizure.
Dunn also accused the deputies of giving lapel camera footage to the media that he said was never provided to the defense.
The last of the criminal charges against Gutierrez were dismissed in January, court records show, in part due to questions about the origins of video evidence.
Dunn said prosecutors intentionally delayed filing the motion for dismissal even after Gutierrez's defense attorney asked the court to expedite the proceeding so Gutierrez wouldn't lose his job as a judge in El Paso County, Texas.
Gutierrez was fired from his job, according to the complaint, which doesn't state the reason for his termination.
The family is seeking an unspecified amount in actual and punitive damages, plus legal fees.
