Ex-deputy in student tasing incident allowed to remain free

Former Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Barnes appears at a 2019 arraignment in District Court. He was sentenced Thursday after a plea agreement last month.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

A former Rio Arriba County sheriff's deputy was sentenced Thursday to 30 days in prison and 17 months of supervised probation for striking a developmentally disabled high school student with a stun gun in 2019. 

Jeremy Barnes was sentenced for one count of false imprisonment as part of a plea deal Dec. 2 with the state Attorney General's Office, which brought the charges. 

Barnes also has agreed to relinquish any police certification he held and to never work in law enforcement again. 

Popular in the Community