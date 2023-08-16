The long-simmering philosophical tensions within the New Mexico Democratic Party emerged for all to see Wednesday.
A former Democratic state senator who was ousted by a more progressive primary challenger in 2020 announced he’ll try to reclaim his old seat — this time as a Republican.
Gabriel Ramos says his old party has changed, and some Republicans see their rivals’ increasingly progressive bent as an opening to chip away at the Democrats’ near supermajority in the Legislature.
Democrats counter they, not the Republicans, are delivering the policies New Mexicans want.
“My values have not changed,” Ramos, of Silver City, said in a statement.
“What has changed is the divisive agenda of progressive politicians in Santa Fe,” continued Ramos, who was one of five conservative Democrats who were targeted and then ousted in the 2020 primary election for voting against the repeal of a 1969 law that criminalized abortion in New Mexico.
“They chose politics over helping New Mexicans. They left common sense behind, and they left us behind. Now I’m running to represent Southwest New Mexico again, and I’m just as strong and ready to fight for you as I have ever been,” he said.
What has also changed is his political affiliation. Ramos said he switched parties and registered as a Republican last year.
“The Democrat Party has changed so much,” Ramos, 52, said in a telephone interview.
“They poured so much money against me because they didn’t like that I didn’t go along with their more progressive ideas; that took a lot out of me,” he said. “I’m definitely pro-life. I’m pro-Second Amendment. I’m pro-families. I want to make sure that parents aren’t told what to do when it comes to their children. And I really felt those are the reasons why I decided to go ahead and switch over.”
Ramos’ run is part of a concerted effort to challenge liberal lawmakers in the 2024 election.
“We are recruiting quality candidates in as many seats as possible, and we are thrilled to have Senator Ramos in this race,” Senate Minority Leader Greg Baca, R-Belen, said.
“The goal of the minority in every election is to win the majority, and given the dire conditions of our nation and state under far-left progressives, we believe voters are ready for a change,” he said.
Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, said most New Mexicans support the direction of the state under Democratic control.
“Senate Democrats are proud of the work we have accomplished with our House colleagues and Gov. [Michelle] Lujan Grisham to expand early childhood education, protect access to health care, ensure our elections are safe, and pass common-sense gun safety legislation — all actions supported by an overwhelming majority of New Mexicans,” he said in a statement.
While Democrats control both chambers of the New Mexico Legislature, Republicans are eyeing a number of seats they believe they can flip.
“Every day we hear from New Mexicans who are fed up with the progressive policies that are hurting them and driving them out of our state,” Leticia Muñoz, executive director of the Republican Party of New Mexico, said in a statement.
Muñoz said the GOP “is committed to electing Republicans who will stand up for and defend true New Mexican values in every upcoming race.”
Earlier this week, Kimberly Skaggs, a Republican Party official, announced she was relaunching her bid to unseat Rep. Nathan Small, D-Las Cruces, in next year’s election. Skaggs narrowly lost the race against Small, who was subsequently elevated to chair of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee, by 408 votes in 2022.
“This decision [to run against Small again] comes at a time where Las Cruces and Doña Ana County are in desperate need of values-driven representation in Santa Fe, someone who values family, freedom, and community,” according to a news release from Skaggs.
The race for House District 36 is expected to be among the most closely watched in the state.
So will Ramos’ bid for Senate District 28, a seat now held by Sen. Siah Correa Hemphill, a progressive Democrat who defeated Ramos in the June 2020 primary with nearly 62% of the vote.
The district covers the southwestern corner of the state, including Silver City, Deming, Lordsburg and the Bootheel. Hemphill won it narrowly in the 2020 general election with 51% of the vote against Republican opponent James Williams.
Correa Hemphill, who plans to seek reelection, called the primary race against Ramos tough, saying they attended junior high and high school together.
“Because we come from a really small, tight-knit community, it got pretty personal at times, so that was difficult,” she said.
Correa Hemphill was among a group of progressive candidates who challenged six of eight incumbent Democrats who joined the Republicans in voting against overturning the 1969 anti-abortion law. Only Sen. George Muñoz of Gallup survived his primary challenge.
Ramos, who had been appointed to the Senate to serve the remainder of Howie Morales’ term after he was elected lieutenant governor, did not. Other casualties included Senate President Pro Tem Mary Kay Papen of Las Cruces and Sens. John Arthur Smith of Deming, Clemente Sanchez of Grants and Richard Martinez of Ojo Caliente.
After their defeat, the Legislature passed the repeal in 2021. It was signed into law by Lujan Grisham, a staunch abortion-rights supporter who had made the repeal one of her legislative priorities.
Ramos said he knew the vote would put a target on his back.
“Just like I told others, if that’s the way it is, well, so be it,” he said.
In his statement announcing his candidacy, Ramos calls himself a Hispanic Catholic who was “pushed out of his seat by radical Santa Fe politicians after he not only refused to back down from his values of life, freedom, and opportunity, but also rejected their agenda of power and control.”
Ramos said he doesn’t feel like he lost the primary election to Correa Hemphill but a powerful Democratic machine.
“I think I got beat by the governor and [U.S.] Sen. [Martin] Heinrich and the supporters that were supporting her at the time because they went so hard against me,” he said. “They wanted to defeat me for their purpose.”
Ramos said he had been a lifelong Democrat until he registered as a Republican last year.
By contrast, Correa Hemphill had been a Republican before becoming a Democrat.
Correa Hemphill said Ramos had promoted himself “as the only true Democrat” when they ran against each other in the primary election.
“He used that against me,” she said, adding her change in party affiliation turned out to be a strength because it showed her ability to be open-minded and work across the aisle, which she said she has demonstrated during her time in the Legislature.
“It’s interesting that he had used his lifelong affiliation with the Democratic Party against me so forcefully and then change[d] parties,” she said. “I guess that’s all I’ll say about that.”
Daniel Garcia, a spokesman for the Democratic Party of New Mexican, said Ramos’ bid for Senate District 28 “is another example of the defunct Republican Party in New Mexico running a candidate that only parrots national GOP talking points,” which elections have proven to be out of touch with everyday New Mexicans.
“Voters will be able to tell what Gabe Ramos’ priorities are by the fact that he’ll run as a member of either party to try to win a state Senate seat,” Garcia wrote in an email.
“After voters sent him packing after a brief appointed term, it’s disappointing that Gabe Ramos (who never won an election for a seat in the Legislature) thinks he’ll have a better shot of getting back into the Legislature by switching around his political ideology while failing to offer real solutions for Southwestern New Mexico,” he wrote.