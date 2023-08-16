The long-simmering philosophical tensions within the New Mexico Democratic Party emerged for all to see Wednesday.

A former Democratic state senator who was ousted by a more progressive primary challenger in 2020 announced he’ll try to reclaim his old seat — this time as a Republican.

Gabriel Ramos says his old party has changed, and some Republicans see their rivals’ increasingly progressive bent as an opening to chip away at the Democrats’ near supermajority in the Legislature.

