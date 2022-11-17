Amarillo Steve Pearce was never popular with Democrats in Santa Fe. He's not the choice of Santa Fe's top-ranking Republican either.

Bob Graham, chairman of the Republican Party of Santa Fe County, will not back Pearce for a third term as leader of New Mexico's GOP.

"I'm going to support Robert Aragon," Graham said. "We need a different vision. The results of the last three elections are not good. Leadership and consultants need to change. It's nothing personal, but sometimes hard decisions need to be made."

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

