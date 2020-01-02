A former state worker has filed a new lawsuit against the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department, alleging she was fired in retaliation for her complaints about overtime law violations and other practices at the agency, such as incarcerating children charged with minor crimes.
Rhonda Goodenough says in her state District Court lawsuit, filed earlier this week under the New Mexico Whistleblower Protection Act, that she worked as a juvenile probation and parole officer in Gallup for 15 years until the agency fired her Dec. 17 following a series of complaints.
In January 2018, the suit says, the Children, Youth and Families Department began requiring juvenile probation and parole officers in Gallup to work "eight non-traditional hours per month (to include weekends) outside of their typical workweek" to avoid paying overtime. She was required to sign a document waiving any claims to paid overtime, she says, adding the practice ended after she brought it to the attention of a labor union in July 2019.
She also began objecting to what she says was a practice of incarcerating children for minor offenses and began advocating for children to be released from juvenile detention and for involving family members in children's cases, she says in the suit, which accuses the agency of responding to these concerns by terminating her.
She also alleges the agency failed to vet an employee who had been suspended from the Albuquerque Police Department and accuses it of delaying approval of a mandatory rest period for her medical condition.
A spokeswoman for the Children, Youth and Families Department declined to comment on the lawsuit.
Goodenough had a history of trouble at the agency, according to her suit.
In December 2018, the suit says, she was demoted and given a 10 percent pay cut. She also was on administrative leave three times. And since July 2018, her suit says, she was "subjected to 15 complaints and investigations" by the agency's Employee Relations Unit.
In April, Goodenough took on the case of an 11-year-old boy who was "chronically abused ... by alcoholic parents." She recommended he be placed with family members and referred to the Protective Services Division, she says in the suit. Instead, she says, her supervisor put the child, who had not been charged with any crime, in a juvenile detention facility.
That same month, Goodenough's suit says, she wrote a letter to Children, Youth and Families Secretary Brian Blalock, outlining several concerns about the agency's practices. Among them were:
- The department was not cooperating with Native American leaders in its efforts to serve tribal children.
- There was lack of support from supervisors at the agency to develop alternatives to detaining children and youth.
- Children who garnered low scores through the agency's risk assessment system were still being put in detention.
- An "excessive number" of McKinley County juveniles were detained in San Juan County's juvenile lockup.
- Neither Blalock nor any other agency official got in touch with her to discuss those concerns, she says.
In an email, Goodenough said she would continue advocating for children.
"I worked very hard with the courts and lawyers to do what I thought was right as a juvenile probation officer," she wrote. "I tried to explain that our system is broken and CYFD is punishing kids and their families for being poor. For this, I lost my job and my career but I would do it all over again."
