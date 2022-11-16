Taxing inequities: Effects of cap on residential property increases vex policymakers

Edward ‘Gonzo’ Gonzales is photographed in 2019 at his home on the Delgado Street property that has been in his family for over 400 years. The former city councilor died peacefully in late October at 87.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno

New Mexican File Photo

Edward “Gonzo” Gonzales knew how to make people smile, whether he was entertaining at Fiesta de Santa Fe or taking time to improve his community.

“He kind of made everybody feel welcome,” said his youngest daughter, Luanna Salazar. “He just had this way to make you feel like you’re important. He was glad you were there.”

Gonzales, who served on the Santa Fe City council and the board of directors for El Rancho de Las Golondrinas, died peacefully at home in late October. He was 87.

Popular in the Community