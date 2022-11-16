Edward ‘Gonzo’ Gonzales is photographed in 2019 at his home on the Delgado Street property that has been in his family for over 400 years. The former city councilor died peacefully in late October at 87.
Edward “Gonzo” Gonzales knew how to make people smile, whether he was entertaining at Fiesta de Santa Fe or taking time to improve his community.
“He kind of made everybody feel welcome,” said his youngest daughter, Luanna Salazar. “He just had this way to make you feel like you’re important. He was glad you were there.”
Gonzales, who served on the Santa Fe City council and the board of directors for El Rancho de Las Golondrinas, died peacefully at home in late October. He was 87.
He leaves behind his wife, Patricia Gonzales, and his three children — Latricia
Gonzales-McKosky, Lawrence Gonzales and Salazar.
Those who knew him said he was the life of the party, a jokester who made everyone laugh and a committed public servant.
Gonzales’ kids recalled how their father was always doing things for his community like helping build parade floats or decorate the Plaza for Fiesta. He was also part of the Caballeros de Vargas, a religious and cultural fraternal organization.
“He was always doing something; even well into his 80s, he was always doing projects,” Lawrence Gonzales said. “He would be that guy that was ready to go at 8 o’clock [in the morning] with all his tools.”
Perhaps one of his greatest accomplishments was the work he did to preserve the historic church where he and Pat married, the Santuario de Guadalupe. The 18th century church, built by Franciscan friars, went into disrepair and was fated to be demolished and turned into a parking lot. That is, until the Guadalupe Historic Foundation stepped in to save it.
The organization took on a 20-year renovation project, working from 1975 to 1995 to bring the dilapidated old building back to its former glory. Gonzales joined the foundation and kept records of all the work done.
More than two decades later, former New Mexican reporter Kay Lockridge used those documents to write the book The Guadalupe Historic Foundation: How a Secular, Non-Profit Organization Saved Santa Fe’s Most Religious Site.
“He was just a mover and a shaker,” Lockridge said during an interview. “He was a great storyteller. I learned more about the history of this town from him than all the materials I have read over the years [and] all the people I’ve interviewed on behalf of the New Mexican. ... He was a walking encyclopedia of Santa Fe.”
Gonzales was a vital source to writers wanting to learn about the city, but more importantly, he was a valuable friend.
“If you became a friend of Edward, man, you knew the meaning of friendship,” Lockridge said.
“He had so many friends, and he got along with everybody. It didn’t matter, you know, economic status, color, creed, anything like that,” Lawrence Gonzales added. “He was the guy that everybody seemed to kind of congregate around.”
The history and culture of Santa Fe had always been important to Gonzales, but he decided to dive deeper after retiring from the workforce.
“When he retired, I think he reached this age of enlightenment, and he was just content with his life. ... I think he had time to really catch up on the history of our country, of Santa Fe and New Mexico,” Salazar said.
Gonzales was the youngest of 12 children. Salazar said times were tough for her father growing up. He started delivering papers for the New Mexican when he was 13 years old. He graduated from St. Michael’s High School in 1955 and met his wife just a few years later at a dance. Pat said she remembers it down to the day, Feb. 14, 1959.
“He was tall, and he could dance,” Pat said. “That was very important in those days.”
Pat said her husband started building their home in 1961 on property that had been in his family for more than 400 years on Delgado Street. The couple celebrated their 63rd anniversary in September.
Early in his life, Gonzales served in the New Mexico National Guard for nine years. He attended the College of Santa Fe and worked as a draftsman at the New Mexico Office of the State Engineer. Later, he spent nearly three decades as a water resource specialist. After retiring in 1983, he spent 14 years as a contract consultant in water rights with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Mexico.
As Gonzales raised his children, he tried to get them to be a part of his community work and pass down some traditions along the way.
“We were all involved,” Gonzales-McKosky said.
Salazar recalled how she used to volunteer at El Rancho de Las Golondrinas, washing wool during special events. Lawrence Gonzales remembered how his father wanted to make sure his kids knew how to do La Marcha, a traditional dance performed at Hispanic weddings throughout New Mexico.
“It was important to him that we knew about that,” he said.