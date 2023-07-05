The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office is investigating allegations by a city employee that her former boss in the Information Technology and Telecommunications Department solicited her to have sex with him in exchange for money.
Mikayla Trujillo also requested a restraining order against former city of Santa Fe IT director Manuel Gonzales, court records show, and has threatened to file a lawsuit against the city. She accuses Gonzales of sexually assaulting and sexually harassing her for more than a year, among other allegations of sexual misconduct.
Trujillo's attorney provided an audio recording of a phone call in which a man says he will pay a woman $800 for sex. Trujillo claims the call occurred June 22 between her and Gonzales.
The sheriff's office received the audio recording from Trujillo and began an investigation into her allegations against Gonzales, Sheriff Adan Mendoza said Wednesday.
Gonzales was no longer working with the city as of June 22, City Manager John Blair said.
Blair declined to say whether Gonzales resigned from his position or was terminated. He also declined to confirm whether the city has begun an internal investigation into the allegations, citing it as a personnel matter.
"We take any allegation of sexual harassment or sexual assault incredibly seriously," Blair said, "and we will act on them swiftly."
Trujillo filed a petition against Gonzales on June 23 in the state's First Judicial District Court seeking an order of protection from domestic abuse. The court issued a temporary order the same day, records show.
The petition seeking the restraining order included a phone number for Gonzales. A man who answered The New Mexican's call to the number Wednesday said Gonzales was "not available."
While Trujillo and Gonzales were not household members or in a relationship, Trujillo's attorney, Jerry Archuleta, said she opted to request a domestic violence protection order because it is a stronger type of restraining order, under which a violation can lead to arrest. Sexual assault of a non-household member is covered under the state's definition of domestic abuse, he added.
A District Court hearing on the petition, to determine if a judge will grant a longer-term protection order, is scheduled for July 20.
Trujillo, who reported directly to Gonzales, alleged in the petition he began to flirt with her in December 2021 and the behavior quickly escalated to sexual advances and offers of money "and other benefits" if she would have sex with him.
The behavior turned physical in February 2022, she wrote, alleging Gonzales began to grab her and kiss her, and that he once lifted her up against the wall of his office and pressed himself against her.
"Each time he would call me into his office and/or come into my office to do these actions he would shut the door and we would be alone," she wrote. "Once he shut the door, I felt trapped and imprisoned once again. I feared that if I left the office or didn't do what he said that he would fire me because I was in a nonunion position at the time this began."
She felt helpless about what was happening because she did not have any evidence, Trujillo wrote. She described experiencing severe anxiety.
"This helplessness changed me," she wrote. "I didn't feel I could be myself or be proud of who I am."
Gonzales began to persistently solicit her for sex in May and June, she wrote, and on June 21 he offered her $800 to take off work the following Friday afternoon to have sex with him. She called him on the phone June 22 intending to try to record him treating her "like a prostitute," she alleged.
In the recording provided by Archuleta, a woman calls a man and asks about his expectations for a potential meet-up at the "Santa Fe Lodge."
"My expectation is to finish what we started," the man says. "You know what we started a while back. I’m looking to have sex with you."
The woman responds, "You want to offer me 800 to do that tomorrow?"
The man asks whether she is recording him, and she says, "No, I just want, like, clarification and what your expectations are."
He then says, "Yes," and "that was part of the 'sugar' part, remember?"
In a tort claim notice sent to the city June 27, Archuleta warned officials of a potential lawsuit on Trujillo's behalf "concerning the actions of employee Manuel Gonzales and other unknown employees, city officials, elected officials, directors, and managers for the City of Santa Fe."
The notice includes a list of potential claims by Trujillo, including allegations of negligent training and supervision, discrimination on the basis of sex and damages as a result of sexual assault and sexual harassment.