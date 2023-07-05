The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office is investigating allegations by a city employee that her former boss in the Information Technology and Telecommunications Department solicited her to have sex with him in exchange for money.

Mikayla Trujillo also requested a restraining order against former city of Santa Fe IT director Manuel Gonzales, court records show, and has threatened to file a lawsuit against the city. She accuses Gonzales of sexually assaulting and sexually harassing her for more than a year, among other allegations of sexual misconduct. 

Trujillo's attorney provided an audio recording of a phone call in which a man says he will pay a woman $800 for sex. Trujillo claims the call occurred June 22 between her and Gonzales.

Recommended for you