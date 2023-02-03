Brian Snyder, a former Santa Fe city manager, has been named director of Santa Fe County’s Public Works Department following the retirement of Gary Giron, the county announced Friday.
Giron has led the department since 2018. He previously served as the county’s Finance Division director and was executive director of the New Mexico chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association before joining the county government.
Snyder, a civil engineer who began working for the county in 2021, has more than 25 years of experience in public- and private-sector work focused on water and other utilities. He began working for the city government in 2004 and was promoted to Water Division director in 2009. A year later, he took on the additional role of Public Utilities Department director.
He was named city manager in 2013 and served in the position for five years before he was asked to resign by Mayor Alan Webber over a controversial action he took on the eve of Webber’s inauguration. Snyder had quietly authorized 10% and 15% pay increases for 37 staff members in a plan executives had devised without the City Council’s vote just days before Webber was elected.
In a statement Friday announcing his new director position, Snyder touted the county’s Public Works Department as an employment opportunity for people in the community.
“A career in Public Works is a great way to serve your community, because we impact everyone through our work on roads, utilities, open space, and solid waste,” Snyder said.
He added “The county is committed to growing our own talent.”