Carlos Gallegos, a Santa Fe city councilor in the 1980s and early 1990s, stuck to the rules and would not be buffaloed.
Former Santa Fe Mayor Sam Pick recalled when he and some allies placed a large, heavy sculpture of a buffalo in the median on Paseo de Peralta in the late 1980s as a tribute to the city's arts community. Gallegos was not pleased. Approval of the process hadn't gone through City Hall.
Pick said he felt it was better in this case to ask for forgiveness than permission. Eventually opponents like Gallegos had the buffalo removed. Gallegos "was a very traditional, stick-to-the-rules type guy," Pick said. "You had to admire Carlos because he wanted to do what's right."
Gallegos, 87, died May 16 of pneumonia, sepsis and other complications, said his wife of close to 61 years, Sophia Gallegos.
She remembered the buffalo, among other City Hall dramas. "He stayed with his convictions," she said of her husband.
Besides serving as a councilor, Carlos Gallegos worked in state government positions for about 30 years, including in the State Land Office. As a young man, he had been in the Army Reserves, and his wife said he spent eight months on assignment in Louisiana at the time of the Cuban Missile Crisis 60 years ago.
He had a degree in accounting from New Mexico State University and was good at tracking the money, Pick said. "And that made it very easy to be mayor. He knew what a city councilor was supposed to do, and that was to deliver city services."
Sophia Gallegos called herself "a little prejudiced" in her husband's favor but said he was "the most honest politician I ever knew."
She also said he was a good cook who baked bread and cakes and loved to read and consider news, politics and community issues. He was a fine dad and grandfather and "never turned up his nose about changing the kids' diapers," she said.
As a boy in the Cleveland, N.M., area, Carlos Gallegos liked to follow older brother Rafael to school. "It probably got him out of some chores," his son, Anthony, said this week. Teachers let him sit in on classes, and it gave Carlos Gallegos a jump on learning. He graduated early from St. Michael's High School in Santa Fe, his family said.
Anthony Gallegos, of Sacramento, Calif., said his father lost his dad at a young age and he invested himself in fatherhood. "He was always there, dependable, caring, interested."
He also could be funny. His daughter, Suzanne Bars of Cove, Ore., remembered him sending what looked like an official school notice to her two daughters, who were in elementary school and around 6 and 7 years of age. The notice informed them "summer had been canceled." The girls fell for the April Fool's Day gag.
Mostly, though, "You just wanted to be straight up with him," Bars said, because he was straight up with others.
The services and burial for Carlos Gallegos took place this week. He is survived by his wife, two children, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Gallegos' family has said those who want to honor him may donate to St. Elizabeth Shelter, Pete’s Place, the Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society or another charity the donor finds worthy.