The former chief financial officer of Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative is suing the co-op and several officers and board members, alleging she was discriminated against because she's a woman and was fired when she complained about it to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
The lawsuit is one of a number of allegations of wrongdoing that have plagued the cooperative, which provides electricity to 21,735 member-owners in Northern New Mexico and recently underwent a shake-up of top leadership.
Teresa Chavez's lawsuit accuses the cooperative of gender discrimination, retaliation, violation of her civil rights, violation of the federal Equal Pay Act and the New Mexico Fair Pay for Women Act, breach of contract, and conspiracy, among other allegations.
Former Trustee John Tapia, who resigned in December, and General Manager Ernesto Gonzales, whose resignation is effective next month, are among the named defendants.
"[The cooperative] has no comment on this personnel matter or the pending litigation except to say that JMEC categorically denies the false allegations … and will vigorously defend against these meritless claims in court," a lawyer for the co-op said in an email Thursday.
Attempts to reach Tapia were unsuccessful. Gonzales declined to comment.
Chavez says in her complaint, filed March 11 in state District Court, she started working at the cooperative in 2014 and "witnessed and experienced multiple acts of illegal gender discrimination and gender-based harassment" during her tenure.
The events that led to her lawsuit began in May 2019, it says, when Donna Montoya Trujillo resigned as general manager and chief financial officer for the organization, leaving those two positions open.
The interim general manager and board of trustees "delegated" the job duties of chief financial officer to her, Chavez says in her complaint, but she was not immediately and formally promoted to the position or given a commensurate pay raise "solely because she is a woman."
Before assuming the CFO duties, she had worked as an accounting manager.
After she'd been performing the functions of chief financial officer for more than six months, the lawsuit says, Gonzales informed her the CFO position would be advertised "as a mere formality," at the direction of Tapia, the former trustee.
"Mr. Tapia … intentionally delayed Ms. Chavez' promotion in order to secure a male candidate for the position," her lawsuit says.
In February — after interviewing for the job while male employees around her were promoted and given raises without such formalities, her lawsuit says — she was formally promoted, but the cooperative refused to retroactively compensate her for having already performed the duties of the post for nearly a year.
Disturbed by her promotion, the lawsuit says, Tapia "resorted to harassment and intimidation" and proceeded to sabotage and undermine confidence in Chavez by falsely blaming her for the cooperative's "overall financial situation" and encouraging others to harass her, "deliberately creating a hostile work environment" for her.
Chavez's suit says she filed a discrimination complaint with the New Mexico Human Rights Bureau and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in August, and when Tapia found out, he told trustee Leo Marquez — then board president — to get her to withdraw the complaint.
"Acting on Tapia's behalf," the lawsuit says, Marquez "pleaded with Ms. Chavez to rescind her complaint because it would cast him in a bad light as the Board President and would also be damaging to [Tapia's] career, as well as to his own career."
Marquez indicated that if she didn't take back her complaint, the lawsuit says, they would report her to the Public Regulation Commission for violating the co-op's bylaws, to damage her reputation and make her complaint look illegitimate.
Marquez declined to comment Thursday.
Chavez's lawsuit says Tapia also "conjured up" excessive work for her, encouraged others to be disrespectful and hostile to her, withheld crucial information to keep her from doing her job, and misrepresented the co-op's financial position in order to manipulate others into believing the co-op was "in serious financial trouble" and it was her fault.
In September, Chavez's complaint says, she was demoted to business and/or accounting manager, and in November, she took leave because of anxiety, depression and emotional distress caused by the alleged abuse and her constant fear about her job security.
The parties went to mediation last month but were unable to come to an agreement. Chavez's lawsuit says the cooperative never intended to resolve the dispute amicably, as evidenced by the fact that she received a letter terminating her the day the mediation was held.
"Instead of supporting Ms. Chavez [to] return to work with an outreach of good faith and reconciliation," the lawsuit says, the cooperative "with blatant disrespect for both [morality] and the law, chose to deliberately inflict crippling [emotional] distress upon Ms. Chavez by depriving her, without any good cause, of her job … and her ability to support herself and her minor child during a national pandemic."
Chavez is seeking an unspecified amount in actual and punitive damages.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.