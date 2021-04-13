The Republican Governors Association pounced on Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday following revelations of a settlement of at least $62,500 with a former campaign staffer who accused the first-term Democrat of grabbing his genitals.
The association, which already has put a target on the governor's back as she seeks a second term in office, dubbed the settlement "a $62,500 crotch grab."
"After years of vehement denial, Governor Lujan Grisham’s now revealed sexual harassment settlement certainly raises questions of why she tried to discredit her alleged victim," association spokesman Will Reinert wrote in an email. "Where there is smoke there is usually fire, and Lujan Grisham just wrote a check for $62,500 worth of kindling."
Actually, a series of checks.
According to campaign finance reports filed Monday with the Secretary of State's Office, the governor's campaign, New Mexicans for Michelle, made five monthly payments of $12,500 each between November and March to Buckley Beale LLP, an Atlanta-based law firm representing James Hallinan, who served as Lujan Grisham's communications director during her candidacy for governor.
Hallinan, who did not immediately return a message seeking comment, accused Lujan Grisham of sexual assault during a routine campaign meeting in the months leading up to the 2018 general election.
Hallinan, who first alluded to the alleged assault in a 2019 Christmas Day tweet, told The New Mexican in an interview that year Lujan Grisham had dumped water on his crotch and then touched his genitals. He described the incident as a "slap and grab" that haunted him daily.
"It’s eaten away at me every single day, all the time. And I’m not the only one, like I tweeted," he said at the time. "They can try to defame me and say I’m horrible, that I’m this or that. No one is perfect, and they can criticize me all they want, but that doesn’t change what happened."
In a written statement, campaign spokesman Jared Leopold said Lujan Grisham and Dominic Gabello, who worked as her campaign adviser and now works in the Governor's Office, reached an agreement with Hallinan "settling numerous dubious and disputed potential claims made by Mr. Hallinan arising from his employment in 2018 with the campaign organization and his subsequent search for employment."
In the 2019 interview with The New Mexican, Hallinan said he tried to leave Lujan Grisham’s campaign after the incident, but Gabello encouraged him not to go to the police and pressured him to stay on the campaign staff until the election.
"He pressured me on the phone later that night not to quit. I tried to quit," Hallinan said. "And I wanted to talk and they didn’t want me to talk to law enforcement."
Leopold also said the settlement agreement "fully resolves the disputed potential claims," but he did not respond when asked if the total settlement was $62,500 or if future payments were planned.
"Governor Lujan Grisham, the campaign organization and Mr. Gabello strenuously deny that there is any merit or truth to Mr. Hallinan's claims including his claims about difficulty finding or keeping work after the campaign," he said in the statement. "They reached a settlement in order to avoid the continuing distraction and significant expense of possible litigation and allow them to concentrate on working for the people of New Mexico during this pandemic."
Good to see some journalism at this paper, thanks for exposing this.
This is outrageous. This a serious issue. Whether a man or a woman does it, it’s totally unacceptable.
Interesting she used campaign cash for this, there was a push not long ago by Ds in Congress to stop this kind of thing and make members pay.....https://www.npr.org/2018/12/12/676209258/congress-to-make-members-pay-out-of-pocket-for-sexual-harassment-settlements
