Biden Medal of Freedom

President Joe Biden awards the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to Gabrielle Giffords on July 7 in Washington. A former congresswoman, Giffords was shot in Arizona in 2011 at a public event. She will campaign for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in New Mexico.

 Susan Walsh/Associated Press file photo

Former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords, a staunch gun control advocate, will join Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham at a campaign phone bank kickoff Sunday in Santa Fe.

Giffords retired from Congress after being shot and seriously injured at a public event in Tucson in 2011. The location where she'll speak hasn't been publicly disclosed.

"Gun deaths in New Mexico have been rising and Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has been a consistent advocate for commonsense solutions to prevent gun violence in her state," Ananda Miles, a spokeswoman for a political action committee and gun-control advocacy group started by Giffords, wrote Thursday in an email.

