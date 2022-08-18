President Joe Biden awards the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to Gabrielle Giffords on July 7 in Washington. A former congresswoman, Giffords was shot in Arizona in 2011 at a public event. She will campaign for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in New Mexico.
Former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords, a staunch gun control advocate, will join Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham at a campaign phone bank kickoff Sunday in Santa Fe.
Giffords retired from Congress after being shot and seriously injured at a public event in Tucson in 2011. The location where she'll speak hasn't been publicly disclosed.
"Gun deaths in New Mexico have been rising and Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has been a consistent advocate for commonsense solutions to prevent gun violence in her state," Ananda Miles, a spokeswoman for a political action committee and gun-control advocacy group started by Giffords, wrote Thursday in an email.
Lujan Grisham "has delivered results that have kept guns off the streets," Miles added.
The Democratic governor, who is running for a second four-year term in November, signed a sweeping crime package into law earlier this year as part of an effort to combat violence in New Mexico, which has been a consistent source of criticism from her Republican opponent, Mark Ronchetti.
Ronchetti released a new television ad Thursday that highlights what his campaign said is "the violent environment that Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has left New Mexicans vulnerable to."
"Crime is out of control in New Mexico. Second most violent state in the nation. Record murders. It drives the fear that we all feel pumping gas, walking to our car," the narrator states. Ronchetti then appears in the ad and says, "It doesn't have to be this way."
A news release announcing Giffords' visit states "there is a clear choice" in the November election between Lujan Grisham's "record of protecting New Mexicans from gun violence and Republican Mark Ronchetti, who received an A rating from the NRA."
"Ronchetti is against limiting the number of military weapons of war on our streets. New Mexicans deserve a leader like Governor Lujan Grisham who is taking the necessary steps to keep guns out of the hands of violent criminals," the release states.
Miles wrote in her email, "According to Giffords Law Center’s Gun Law Scorecard, New Mexico received a C for its gun safety laws, and under Governor Lujan Grisham’s leadership, we know this score can improve."