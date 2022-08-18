Biden Medal of Freedom

President Joe Biden awards the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to Gabrielle Giffords, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 7, 2022. 

 Susan Walsh/Associated Press

Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, a staunch gun control advocate, will join Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham at a campaign phone bank kickoff Sunday in Santa Fe.

Giffords, who retired from Congress after being shot and seriously injured at a public event in Tucson in 2011, is scheduled to speak Sunday at the governor's event, though the location hasn't been publicly disclosed.

"Gun deaths in New Mexico have been rising and Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has been a consistent advocate for commonsense solutions to prevent gun violence in her state," Ananda Miles, a spokeswoman for a political action committee and gun-control advocacy group started by Giffords, wrote Thursday in an email.

