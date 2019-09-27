Former ambassador moved to Santa Fe amid clash with Bush administration

Former U.S. Ambassador Joe Wilson, who moved to Santa Fe with his then-wife Valerie Plame after being swept up in a bitter dispute with the administration of President George W. Bush, died Friday morning in Santa Fe.
He was 69.
In an interview Friday morning, Plame said Wilson died of organ failure. He had been in hospice.
“He had the heart of a lion,” Plame said. “He was an American hero. I wish him nothing but peace.”
Wilson and Plame were legally separated in 2017. Their divorce was granted in January.
Former New Mexico Attorney General Patricia Madrid met Wilson before he moved to New Mexico. He held two fundraisers for her 2006 congressional campaign in March of that year and another in October.
“He was so impressive,” Madrid said Friday. “He was so brave, such a patriot. It’s the end of an era. I’m so glad he chose to move to New Mexico. He really loved it here. He died way too soon.”
Other prominent New Mexico Democrats —including U.S. Sens Martin Heinrich and Tom Udall and U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján — released statements praising Wilson as a public servant and offering condolences to his family.
In 2003, Bush administration officials exposed Plame as a CIA operative in an effort to discredit Wilson, who had written an opinion piece for the New York Times criticizing Bush’s decision to invade Iraq.
In early 2002, the CIA had sent Wilson to Niger, where he previously had worked as a diplomat, to investigate a claim that Saddam Hussein had tried to buy enriched “yellow cake” uranium. Wilson concluded the story was false. His New York Times piece detailed his trip to Niger and accused the Bush administration of exaggerating the threat of Iraq to justify going to war.
Soon after, White House officials informed some reporters and right-wing columnist Robert Novak that Wilson’s wife worked for the CIA. Novak publicly identified Plame in a nationally syndicated column shortly after.
Plame resigned from the CIA in 2005; a year later, she, Wilson and their twins, now 19-year-old Trevor and Samantha, moved to Santa Fe.
The move came “the day after Vice President [Dick] Cheney’s chief aide, Scooter Libby, was convicted for his role in outing my true CIA identity,” Plame said earlier this year.
Libby was convicted for lying about his conversations with reporters about Plame and for obstruction of justice. Bush commuted his 30-month prison sentence. Last year, President Donald Trump gave Libby a full pardon.
Born Joseph C. Wilson IV, Wilson’s diplomatic career began in 1976, when he began working for the U.S. Foreign Service. He served in five countries in Africa, including Niger.
For three years beginning in 1988, Wilson was deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Iraq.
After Iraqi President Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait in 1990, Wilson met with him to express American displeasure. That made him the last American diplomat to meet with the dictator.
When Hussein threatened to execute anyone sheltering foreigners in Iraq, Wilson publicly scoffed at him and helped shelter more than 100 Americans at the embassy. He appeared at a news conference at the embassy wearing a hangman’s noose and telling reporters, “If he wants to execute me for keeping Americans from being taken hostage, I will bring my own [expletive] rope.”
Wilson also helped evacuate several thousand people, both Americans and Iraqi nationals.
President George H.W. Bush at the time called him “a true American hero.”
Later in the 1990s, Wilson served as an adviser to the commander in chief of U.S. Armed Forces, Europe in Stuttgart, Germany. He became President Bill Clinton’s top adviser on African affairs.
After settling in Santa Fe, Plame and Wilson appeared at countless charity events, public discussions and political events.
Wilson was portrayed by actor Sean Penn in the 2010 movie Fair Game, a film adaptation of Plame’s memoir of the same title.
Plame is running for Congress in the 3rd Congressional District.
Besides Plame and her children, Wilson is survived by another set of twins from a previous marriage, Joseph Wilson V and Sabrina Ames.