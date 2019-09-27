Former U.S. Ambassador Joe Wilson, who moved to Santa Fe with his then-wife Valerie Plame after being swept up in a bitter dispute with the administration of President George W. Bush, died Friday morning in Santa Fe. He was 69.
In an interview Friday morning, Plame said Wilson died of organ failure. He had been in hospice.
“He had the heart of a lion,” Plame said. “He was an American hero. I wish him nothing but peace.”
Wilson and Plame divorced in 2017.
In 2003, Bush administration officials exposed Plame as a CIA operative in an effort to discredit Wilson, who had written an opinion piece for the New York Times criticizing Bush’s decision to invade Iraq.
In early 2002, the CIA had sent Wilson to Niger to investigate a claim that Saddam Hussein had tried to buy enriched “yellow cake” uranium. Wilson concluded the story was false. His New York Times piece detailed his trip to Niger and accused the Bush administration of exaggerating the threat of Iraq to justify going to war.
Soon after, White House officials informed some reporters and right-wing columnist Robert Novak that Wilson’s wife worked for the CIA. Novak publicly identified Plame in a nationally syndicated column shortly after.
Plame resigned from the CIA in 2005; a year later, she, Wilson and their twins, now 19-year-old Trevor and Samantha, moved to Santa Fe.
The move came “the day after Vice President [Dick] Cheney’s chief aide, Scooter Libby, was convicted for his role in outing my true CIA identity,” Plame said earlier this year.
After settling in Santa Fe, Plame and Wilson appeared at countless charity events, public discussions and political events.
Plame currently is running for Congress in the 3rd Congressional District.
This is a developing story and will be updated.