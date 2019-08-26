Former Alaska police chief named to head New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy

Kelly Cox Alzaharna, a former police chief in Alaska, has been tapped to become the next director of the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy in Santa Fe.
Alzaharna would earn nearly $90,000 a year in the job if approved by the Law Enforcement Academy board of directors at its Sept. 9 meeting, according to Department of Public Safety spokesman Herman Lovato.
She would succeed Stephan Marshall, who departed at the end of January, Lovato said.
The Law Enforcement Academy provides training and certification for law enforcement officers and 911 dispatchers throughout the state, hundreds of whom graduate every year.
Department Secretary Mark Shea said in announcing the appointment Monday that Alzaharna “brings vast knowledge of law enforcement, leadership and training experiences to this vitally important position.”
Alzaharna received a degree in business administration from New Mexico State University and a master’s degree in organization leadership from Azusa Pacific University, according to the department.
She served for 18 years as an officer, corporal, sergeant, lieutenant, captain and police chief at the North Slope Borough Police Department in Barrow, Alaska, was executive director of the Alaska Police Standards Council in Juneau and recently was the security coordinator at the NMSU Police Department, the agency said.
Alzaharna said in Monday’s new release that she would work with the academy board to review and possibly update minimum standards for officers’ eligibility, training and certification and reach out to law enforcement agencies for input on training. She also said she would work to establish “a consistent method” for evaluating and determining discipline in cases of officer misconduct.
“I look forward to building and strengthening trust between law enforcement and citizens, providing officers/telecommunicators with the knowledge, skills and abilities to safely assist their communities,” she said, “and having a cohesive academy team whose focus is on providing exemplary service to the students, agencies, communities and citizens they serve.”