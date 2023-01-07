Hector Balderas found himself at a crossroad.

Unable to seek reelection due to term limits after serving eight years as New Mexico’s attorney general, Balderas, who had previously served two terms as state auditor and one term as a state representative, weighed his next career move.

“I had numerous private-sector options,” said Balderas, 49. “There’s obviously been consideration for future public life.”

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter

@danieljchacon.

Popular in the Community