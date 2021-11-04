William C. “Bill” Carson, a businessman, teacher, writer and avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, died Saturday in his Baltimore-area home at the age of 92.
Carson and his wife, Georgia, moved to Santa Fe in 1992 and founded a volunteer reading program called the Salazar Partnership, which eventually helped provide books and other needs for Salazar and Agua Fria elementary schools. The organization then became part of Communities in Schools of New Mexico. The two received a 10 Who Made a Difference honor from The New Mexican in 2002. They also were designated Santa Fe Living Treasures.
A memorial fund has been created by Communities in Schools under the name Carson Honor Society. The fund under that name can be found on the Communities in Schools of New Mexico website.
His daughters, Chapin Carson of New York City and Laura Banes of Baltimore, said their father’s career included running the education division of Bell & Howell in the Chicago area. Then he owned and oversaw trade schools, including schools for mechanics in Detroit and for health care technicians in Minneapolis.
Bill Carson’s father had been on the faculty at Washington University in St. Louis, and the family spent many summers vacationing in New Mexico, Utah and Colorado. As a boy, Bill Carson came to love New Mexico while attending a summer camp in Los Alamos, his daughters said.
“He had an enduring love for and connection with the West,” Banes said. Carson, his wife and two daughters took many vacations to the Rocky Mountains, too, generally driving from Chicago in the red Fords that Carson preferred.
He graduated from Princeton University and was an airplane navigator in the Air Force from 1950-54. He earned a master’s degree from Stanford University and married Georgia Sims in 1956. They remained married for 65 years, until Carson’s death.
“He adored baseball and was, until his last breath, a Cardinals fan,” Banes said. “We would play three-way baseball in the backyard.”
Three-way baseball involved a lightly regulated contest featuring the girls versus their father. Chapin Carson recalled: “And there was often a dog involved in the game as well. ... We always had a dog.”
Carson also enjoyed storytelling and fabricated stories for his daughters about a gum-chewing, bubble-blowing bear. As the daughters matured, the talk around the dinner table turned to world events and social programs that reflected their father’s liberal leanings.
Carson enjoyed writing letters to family and friends. He revised a book his father, William G.B. Carson, had written, Peter Becomes a Trail Man. The revised version was illustrated by political cartoonist Pat Oliphant.
Carson wrote another book, He Moved West with America, about great-great-grandfather William Carr Lane, the second territorial governor of New Mexico.
The Rev. Talitha Arnold of the United Church of Santa Fe, which the Carsons attended, said their commitment to the Salazar Partnership was intense. The school partnership started in the church.
They organized volunteers through the partnership for various school programs and needs.
“They were definitely a team,” Arnold said. “And he was insatiably curious.”
“He was somebody who cared deeply,” she said.
The Carsons moved to the Baltimore area about three years ago to be closer to their daughters and grandchildren.
Carson is survived by Georgia, of Lutherville, Md.; his daughters; and three grandchildren.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.