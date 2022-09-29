Anita Blackston and her family gathered at the Santa Fe National Cemetery on Thursday to honor her friend, U.S. Marine Cpl. Richard Shirk. The pair had met online and chatted for about seven months before Shirk moved to New Mexico to stay with her.

“I told him if he came I would take care of him,” Blackston said. “We were real close. … He was a very good man.”

Shirk died in September 2020 while staying at Blackston’s apartment. A little over two years later, she and her family got the chance to honor their friend at the Forgotten Heroes Memorial Ceremony.

Popular in the Community