Forest Service seeks waiver to cut Christmas tree in New Mexico

It’s not quite a nightmare before Christmas, but plans to harvest the national Christmas tree from a Northern New Mexico forest have hit a major roadblock: a judicial ban on tree-cutting.
The Forest Service had announced that the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree would come from Carson National Forest this year. But a federal judge in Arizona halted all logging in New Mexico national forests until the Forest Service can determine whether timber management is harming the threatened Mexican spotted owl.
A spokesman for the Forest Service in the Southwest region said Friday the agency will ask the judge for an exemption to allow the holiday tree-cutting. Shayne Martin said the request for clarification will be submitted to the judge by Thursday to determine whether plans to fell the tree next month can proceed.
“As of right now, Christmas tree cutting … is included in the injunction,” Martin said of a federal judge’s order late last month in response to a 2013 lawsuit by Santa Fe-based WildEarth Guardians. “Hopefully we can get it resolved.”
The tree-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 6, with 17 stops planned in New Mexico municipalities and 12 more stops across the country before the tree reaches Washington, D.C.
Bruce Ward, president of the Colorado-based nonprofit Choose Outdoors, is spearheading a series of cross-country events to draw attention to the tree’s journey. The group secured corporate sponsors such as Kenworth Truck Co. to assist in transporting the big evergreen and 10,000 ornaments from across the nation to the U.S. Capitol’s west lawn for a lighting ceremony in December.
In the past eight years that his group has assisted in the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree ceremony, it has never hit a snag like this, Ward said.
But if all goes according to plan, the group will help host four D.C. events with a tree that is from New Mexico. Events include breakfast at the Library of Congress; a Christmas ceremony with Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and U.S. Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen; an event at the U.S. Botanic Garden hosted by U.S. Sen. Tom Udall of New Mexico; and an appreciation night at the National Press Club.
Nora Sackett, a spokeswoman for New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, said the Governor’s Office is “happy to be working with the Forest Service on this project, which is a time-honored tradition. We are proud for it to be happening in New Mexico. We’re confident we will be able to go ahead with the Capitol Christmas tree cutting.”
Forest Service spokesman Martin said he’s “unaware if selecting another forest is an option.” He said agency officials “are confident that this matter will be resolved” before the Nov. 6 ceremony.