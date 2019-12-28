Federal biologists say current timber practices will aid the Mexican spotted owl's recovery — opinions that the U.S. Forest Service is using in its latest attempt to resume limited harvests in New Mexico's five national forests.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologists issued mostly favorable opinions on how thinning trees and salvaging fallen timber can help suppress wildfires that could threaten the Mexican spotted owl, which is listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.
The Forest Service and Justice Department are using the opinions to support a motion they filed Friday to remove an injunction that a judge imposed on timber activities in areas where owl habitat could be harmed in six national forests. They are Cibola, Santa Fe, Carson, Gila and Lincoln national forests in New Mexico and Tonto National Forest in Arizona.
U.S. District Court Judge Raner Collins initially barred all logging in the forests in September, saying federal agencies had failed to adequately monitor the owl's health in the region. In October, he modified the order to allow some cutting in areas that didn't fall within the owl's territory.
The Forest Service argues the ban should be lifted because biologists confirmed that limited logging doesn't hurt the owl.
"The circumstances that originally necessitated injunctive relief are no longer present," the motion says. "Defendants have fully complied with the terms of the court's order and the court's injunction against the agencies should be dissolved."
But the environmental group WildEarth Guardians contends the biologists' opinions don't meet the judge's order to thoroughly monitor the owls.
"This is another case of the agency stepping back on their responsibility," said John Horning, executive director of the Santa Fe-based group. "The Forest Service can say what they want about the benefit of logging. The bottom line is: The only way we know how well the owl is doing is by monitoring it."
WildEarth Guardians filed a lawsuit in 2013 seeking protections for the Mexican spotted owl under the Endangered Species Act.
The Forest Service has followed the law since then, which includes checking owl populations and curbing harvests near sensitive habitat, agency spokesman Shayne Martin said. The biologists did extensive forest research that should meet the judge's criteria, he added.
The only biologist's opinion available Friday was on Cibola National Forest.
As with many forests in the Southwest, the spotted owl suffered from depleted habitat caused by heavy logging and wildfires, the report said. Wildfire threats have grown in recent years with drier conditions and snow melting sooner, perhaps driven by climate change, it said.
The shift from intense commercial harvests to moderate tree thinning and controlled burns to curtail wildfires is benefiting the owl, the report said. The cutting might have a negative short-term impact on habitat in some instances but overall will help.
Horning said he doesn't plan to submit a countermotion. He said he's confident the judge will reject this latest attempt to dissolve the injunction.
"I am fairly certain we don't need to file another motion to inform the judge of our perspective," he said.
